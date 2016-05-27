Taylor Hill Proves the Transformative Power of a Pixie Cut in One Picture

Taylor Hill was discovered in a barn in Colorado at the age of 14. Now 20, she’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel and prolific model who possesses a kind of striking, all-American beauty that is, like, undeniable. She is so symmetrical and doe-eyed and long-legged, one cannot in good faith say she’s anything but gorgeous.

That look, though, has always kept her in strict hot-girl territory; there’s no edge, she’s just really, really pretty. Which is more than fine, obviously—but with one single Instagram photo, Taylor just exemplified the transformative potential of a major haircut. Case in point:

Lovely, and visibly ready to walk down a runway in large wings and sheer, sparkly spandex at a moment’s notice.

See? A choppy pixie turns her into a cool, sexy ingénue a la Ruby Rose. It’s probably a wig, but it just goes to show what a difference The Big Chop can make. At least Taylor knows better than to take the plunge IRL—it could very well cost her her multimillion-dollar Angels contract.