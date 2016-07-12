Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Has Been Signed as the Newest Face of Lancôme

Because attaining Victoria’s Secret Angel status at 19 clearly wasn’t enough, total babe Taylor Hill, she of the barn in Colorado, announced today that she’s been named the latest face of Lancôme. She’ll join familiar faces like Daria Werbowy, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, and Isabella Rossellini (who just hopped on board with the French luxury beauty brand once again after she was relieved of her duties in 1996, the same year Hill was born).

“We are delighted about this new collaboration with Taylor, who represents a modern Lancôme, in harmony with its time, with a subtle mix of sensuality, ingenuousness, and sweet yet striking beauty,” said Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme’s International General Manager, via press release. “She is a very inspiring young woman for her generation: she is immensely curious, open-minded and has a positive outlook on life.”

Just after the news broke, Hill posted a photo to Instagram further explaining the collaboration:

Here’s to Taylor Hill: young, gorgeous, and growing more successful by the minute. Not a bad way to be.