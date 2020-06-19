Tayla Parx on Embracing Her Natural Hair and What Pride Means to Her

If you don’t know Tayla Parx‘s name yet, you know her work. The ultra-talented singer-songwriter played Little Inez in the 2007 musical movie Hairspray, had reoccurring roles in Gilmore Girls and True Jackson, VP and wrote or co-wrote hit songs for Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande (such as “Thank U, Next”) and even BTS. We told you she was talented. Now, she’s sticking her toe into beauty. What can’t she do?

Parx is one of Bed Head by TIGI’s brand ambassadors featured in the recent Your Vibe Our Tribe Campaign. The campaign celebrates some of the world’s most renowned, diverse creatives across multiple industries to empower individuals to be their authentic selves. Parx, who identifies as sexually fluid, is speaking out about LGBTQ+ Pride and embracing her individuality. Her new hit single, “Dance Alone,” embodies the emotion of wanting to dance with a special someone.

“Pride to me means having the confidence to be me unapologetically. There’s a special power in loving yourself for all that you are and it’s easier said than done. That’s to be expected, you know the best and worst parts of yourself better than anyone,” says Parx. “I use my fashion and music to express inclusivity and to lead by example in my everyday living. I love being my authentic self and allow others to do the same without judgment. I believe everybody has a message that at least one person needs to hear. If we supported more people by encouraging their expression of self we would have a lot more innovative ideas see the light of day.”

Part of becoming her authentic self is shedding her colorful weaves and embracing her natural texture. “The biggest reason I wanted to wear my hair natural now was because I wanted the freedom,” Parx tells STYLECASTER. “It gave me even more confidence to be fearless and more natural than ever. It was a transition to wearing less makeup and living that truth and now my lifestyle, hairstyles and everything in between have been transforming, as well.”

Parx uses Tigi Bed Head Foxy Curls Contour Cream ($21.99 at Ulta), Tigi Bed Head Calma Sutra Cleansing Conditioner ($21.99 at Ulta) and Tigi Bed Head Headrush ($9.99 at Ulta) to get her curls on point.

“The freedom of wearing my natural hair means solidifying that love I have for myself whether I’m natural or made up,” she continues. “We all have insecurities, and the power that lies behind stripping yourself down to the most natural state of you is beautiful.”

