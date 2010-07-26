Tattoo’s Bright Side (Plus 10 Most Memorable Celebrity Tattoos!)

Much like brightly-hued clothing and colored hair, tattoos, no matter how vibrant they were once you emerged from under the needle, also fade over time. Tattoo Brite, a so-called cosmeceutical for the inked among us, uses a patent-pending technology to help stall fadings inevitable path. The silky cream ($24.99), which has been selling out at Colette in Paris and just recently became available at Urban Outfitters, brightens colored ink and uses a titanium dioxide SPF to protect skin from the sun. With Tattoo Brites success, we thought there was no better time to round up our picks for the ten most memorable celebrity tattoos.

Amy Winehouse



Photo: Samir Hussein, Getty Images

The Blake (for ex Blake Fielder) over her heart and her collection of pin-up girls are our favorite Winehouse inks.

Mike Tyson



Photo: Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

As if Tyson wasnt already intimidating enough he had to go and get a giant Maori face tattoo.

Christina Ricci



Photo: Jim Spellman, WireImage

Most probably never thought of Ricci as hardcore until she got the words Move or Bleed tattooed across her rib cage; ouch.

Eve



Photo: Jemal Countess, WireImage

No other woman can ever get paw prints on her chest without being associated with Miss E-v-e.

Kelly Osbourne



Photo: Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

Osbournes love for her parents is serious: she has I love my mommy written in French between angel wings on her back, and Dad with a heart and key on her forearm.

Johnny Depp



Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic, WireImage

Depps sentimental tattoos a sparrow on his arm to commemorate his Pirates role, his moms name (Betty Sue) on his bicep, and his daughters (Lily Rose) over his heart may be great, but he takes the prize for best alteration for changing Winona Forever to Wino Forever.

Angelina Jolie



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Jolies got a lot of body art to choose from, but the one we love the most, more for its originality than its design, are the longitudes and latitudes of her adopted children which cover up her former Billy Bob dragon.

Rihanna



Rihanna. Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Rihannas finger Shhh tattoo was so darn clever that Lily Allen and Lindsay Lohan ripped it off.

Steve-O



Steve-O. Photo: L. Cohen, WireImage for GQ

Is the idea of getting a giant portrait of yourself on your back totally ridiculous? Yes, but if anyone could get away with it it would be the Jackass himself Steve-O.

Lil Wayne



Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images

Its safe to say that Lil Wayne has more face tattoos than any other celebrity. His constellation of facial ink includes tears for deceased family members, a New Orleans fleur-de-lis, and the words Fear and God on his eyelids.

Honorable mentions: Jermaine Dupris tattoo of former girlfriend Janet Jackson as the Virgin Mary; Janet Jacksons below-the-belt rendering of Mickey and Minnie in a compromising sexual position; Chers flower garland on her butt; Tommy Lees neck tattoo of Pamela Andersons smooch; Helen Mirrens drunken finger tattoo.

Didn’t mention your fave celeb tattoo? Call out your own favorites in the comments below!

