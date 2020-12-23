5 Tattoo Trends That Will Be Huge in 2021

Just like haircuts, hair colors and makeup, there are big trends that go in and out but really, it’s all about whatever makes you feel great. The tattoo trends for 2021 are the same. Sure, there are celeb-favorite types that get more and more popular and that’s what we’re here to show you. But since it’s unlikely you’ll get the exact same tat, use these looks as inspo to inspire your new ink.

Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Benson, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba (and on and on) get some of the coolest tattoos from major artists such as Dr. Woo, Mr. K and JonBoy. In case you can’t get in to see them, use these stars’ ink to help you decide on your next tattoo.

There are a few big trends that have been blowing up as of late. It seems like everyone is getting tiny tattoos and meaningful writing on places including fingers, the ribcage and on the neck—especially behind the ear. Just think about Rihanna’s back of stars and Selena Gomez’s ‘RARE.’ Take a look at some more killer tattoos. You might want to save this page.

Tiny Tattoos

Ashley Benson got snacks like ice cream, Kaia Gerber the number 23 on her elbow, a lady with a bird on her arm and ‘Strawberry Fields’ on her back, and Bella Hadid got a rose. Tiny tattoos will always be trending thanks to their affordability, ease and ability to cover up. But it seems like lately, instead of getting one major tattoo, stars are getting 5-10 mico ones.

Writing

2020 was a difficult year for many, if not all, of us. It would only make sense people would want to get meaningful phrases on their body, maybe even to honor someone they lost. Bella Hadid has dainty designs that read “I love you,” and “my love” in Arabic, Miley has ‘I’m proud of U, yoko’ on her shoulder based on a note written by Yoko Ono, and Chrissy Teigen has a wrist tattoo in honor of her late son.

Finger Tattoos

Although finger tats can be a little high-maintenance (you have to get them touched up or they’ll fade away from rubbing), they’re also really cute. We especially love Hailey Bieber’s ‘J’ (for Justin, of course), as well as Sofia Richie’s cross, Demi Lovato’s smiley face.

Ribcage Tattoos

The ink placement might seem sexy—and it is—but a ribcage tattoo is often a great choice if you want to easily cover it up. Or, like Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins, you can reveal the ink in a glam dress or, you know, nothing at all. Maisie Williams and Ashley Benson have them, too.

Neck Tattoos

A tattoo behind the neck can be just as sexy as the ribcage but a little easier to get done—and show off. Selena Gomez accomplished two trends by getting ‘RARE’ on her neck. Ariana Grande also has neck tattoos—two, actually: a bee and a half-moon. The former tattoo is to mark the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attacks. Of course, not all neck tattoos are tiny. Justin Bieber has multiple, including a large rose, and Demi Lovato has a butterfly.