35 Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple, But Stunning

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

By this point it’s safe to say that getting inked isn’t just a trend, but instead a practice that’s not going anywhere anytime soon—which is why 99.9 percent of us have a Pinterest board titled “Simple Tattoo Ideas.”

Yeah, yeah, we know that tattoos are permanent, expensive, and straight-up painful—but with style-savvy celebs like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner regularly seen showing off their cute tats, we’re still totally feigning for some fresh ink. These stars don’t have full sleeves, but instead rock smaller, simpler designs on their skin.

MORE: A Guide to Hand-Poke Versus Machine Tattoos: Process, After-Care, and Experience

There are some major pros to tats on the tamer side: Small, basic tattoos are quicker (meaning less pain), less expensive, and not too drastic—so there’s less of a chance you’ll regret your decision 30 years down the road. They’re pretty much the perfect foray into the world of body art.

MORE: Ashley Graham Tattooed Her Husband’s Initials Behind Her Ear

If you are a first-timer, sticking to something simple for your debut tattoo may be the way to go. We’ve been studying up on cool tattoo ideas that are simple—and won’t make your mom cry.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2014.

1 of 36
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | A Tiny Crown
A Tiny Crown
Photo: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | One Letter or Number
One Letter or Number
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Foot Tattoo
Foot Tattoo
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Ankle Tattoo
Ankle Tattoo
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Wrist Tattoo
Wrist Tattoo
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Shooting Star
Shooting Star
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | 'Muse'
'Muse'
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
A Meaningful Year
Photo: _artbysm/Instagram
A Name
Photo: laraaapatricia/Instagram
Flower
Photo: jingstattoonyc/Instagram
Tiny Finger Tats
Photo: tattoo.videos/Instagram
A Daily Reminder
Photo: danielsoler.ink/Instagram
'Young Forever'
Photo: tattooist_arar/Instagram
On Your Ear
Photo: disegnarti/Instagram
Tiny Tree Tat
Photo: resa.li/Instagram
An Ode to Brancusi
Photo: tattoovasquez/Instagram
A Single Rose
Photo: ivanvargastattoo/Instagram
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Three Triangles
Three Triangles
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | 'Never Give Up' Tattoo
'Never Give Up'
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Skull and Cross Hand Tattoo
Skull and Cross Hand Tat
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Palmtree
Palmtree
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Crescent Moon and Star
Crescent Moon and Star
Photo: Onnie A. Koski/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Hand Tattoo
Hand Tattoo
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Angel Wings
Angel Wings
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Finger Cross
Finger Cross
Photo: Onnie A Koski/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Near the Shoulder Blade
Near the Shoulder Blade
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The Moon and Sun
Photo: stickyfingeertattoo/Instagram
Beet It
Photo: alinehuebtattoo/Instagram
'Adieu'
Photo: handpokeee/Instagram
Paper Plane and Airplane
Photo: tattoosinblack/Instagram
Leaves
Photo: soyoontattoo/Instagram
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | A Flight of Birds
A Flight of Birds
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Arrow
Arrow
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Star on Foot
Right on the Left Foot
Photo: Pat Lyttle/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple | Cursive
Cursive
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
