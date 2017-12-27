This Tattoo Artist Uses Fenty Beauty Products to Draw Rihanna Portraits

No beauty brand has made a bigger impact in 2017 than Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty. It debuted a mere four months ago, yet its inclusive foundation range and shimmery palettes remain the hottest topic of makeup conversation. Now, even in the midst of new product releases, like the Mattemoiselle Lipsticks, members of the RihNavy continue to impress with unconventional hacks for the entire lineup.

And the Internet may have just unearthed the coolest one to date. Prague-based tattoo artist Alena Wedderburn has been using Rihanna’s makeup to create portraits of the singer herself–and the results are breathtaking.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 23-year-old calls the Bajan bad gal, who she actually met in 2013, the inspiration behind her love of drawing. “It was an experience of a lifetime for me,” she says of the meeting, adding that “she is so unbelievably humble and down to earth.” Since then, she’s created a slew of Rih-approved portraits (the singer follows her on Instagram) made exclusively with Fenty Beauty finds.

She also draws equally stunning pictures with graphite pencil, watercolors and even acrylic paints.

Here’s to hoping Rih-Rih will send her some Mattemoiselle lippies to play with. “They seem to be so fun to paint with!” she says.

We’d say this Instagram account is definitely worth a follow.