Tatcha’s New Serum Is the Anti-Aging Powerhouse for Sensitive Skin

The Dewy Skin Cream. The Water Cream. The Kissu Lip Mask. When Tatcha releases a new product, it quickly becomes a cult favorite and The Silk Serum Wrinkle-Smoothing Retinol Alternative, the newest launch, is sure to be no different. In fact, it’s a bit of a departure for the brand. It’s its first big anti-aging serum made to fight wrinkles, as well as dullness, uneven texture and loss of firmness. The best part? It’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

You’ve probably heard that retinol is THE powerhouse anti-aging ingredient and while that’s true, not everyone’s skin can tolerate it. That’s why there are stellar retinol alternatives on the market, plant-based formulas using a mix of ingredients that yield the same — or at least very similar – results to vitamin A (retinol). These are generally very well tolerated, though, of course, you should start slow with any new product.

Tatcha’s The Silk Serum is in that retinol alternative category. The brand promises it’s so well tolerated, you can use it up to twice a day without getting oversensitive or having increased sun sensitivity. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time in the sun, this is especially helpful.

And just because it’s gentle, doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. Tatcha uses sea fennel, a marine botanical, to help turnover skin, silk protein to smooth and plump dry, fine lines and upcycled cranberry extract to support the moisture barrier for smoother-looking skin. In the brand’s in-vitro testing, the formula “acts as well or better than stabilized retinol on the same biomarkers.” In a clinical study of 41 panelists, 100 percent “showed improvement in skin texture” and 85 percent “showed improvement in the look of under-eye, crows’ feet and forehead lines,” all in just two weeks. Those are some great numbers.

If you’re already a fan of Tatcha products (and who isn’t?!), here’s how you’d use it. First, you’ll wash your skin with The Camellia Cleansing Oil ($50 at Sephora). Then, you’ll gently exfoliate your skin with The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder ($68 at Sephora). Next comes your new The Silk Serum, followed by The Silk Cream ($125 at Sephora).