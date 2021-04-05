I Finally Found A Setting Powder That Doesn’t Make My Face Look A Cakey Mess

When you have dry skin—even if it’s only slightly dry—finding a setting powder that doesn’t make your skin look like a textured mess is next to impossible. In my experience, setting powders often mattify a bit too much for dry skin. Tatcha’s The Silk Powder is different. While it’s great for all skin types, those with normal-to-dry and aging skin will love the way it sets makeup without making skin look even drier. And it does a lot more than that.

Whether it’s my dry skin or the fact that I’m seeing more fine lines at 36 years old, setting powder has always been a bit of a struggle. But I still like to set my concealer under my eyes so it doesn’t crease and even add a little to the bottom half of my face to keep my makeup off masks. I want my skin to look smooth and radiant, too. Tatcha’s new setting powder is exactly what I was looking for.

Taking one look at the ingredients, it’s not surprising my skin actually looks better after using it. Yes, better. Most importantly are the two proteins that comprise silk—sericin and fibroin— that are rich in amino acids. They help provide a protective veil of hydration without making skin look greasy. Amino acids and antioxidants actually help nourish dry skin so it’s like skincare and makeup in one.

Continuing the skincare benefits are anti-pollution and blue light-deflecting ingredients, which help protect the skin from environmental damage from your iPhone, laptop, TV, etc. This high-energy light has been known to cause premature wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Finally, Japanese pearl powder helps make skin look glowy and multi-dimensional.

Now you know what’s in The Silk Powder but here’s what isn’t. It’s talc-free (if that’s something important to you!) and made without mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens and phthalates. It’s also non-comedogenic so those with acne-prone skin don’t have to worry about it clogging pores.

Then, there’s the beautiful packaging. Tap a little powder into the lid and apply it with a fluffy brush like Tatcha’s The Powder Brush (it works better than a beauty sponge.) Start light and continue to build to your preference. According to the brand, the packaging was inspired by traditional Japanese natsume, the small, lacquered containers used to hold tea. It looks beautiful just sitting on your counter. Plus, the mono material polypropylene material it’s made out of is easily recyclable. Talk about a win-win.

Grab The Silk Powder on Tatcha’s website now.