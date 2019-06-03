Tatcha’s Having a Rare Summer Sale and You Need to Get Into It

It’s only twice a year you can generally shop Tatcha products at a discount: during Sephora’s VIP Sale and Tatcha’s Friends & Family Sale. Victoria Tsai’s cult-favorite Japanese skincare line just doesn’t lower prices very often. That’s why we had to spread the news about Tatcha’s summer sale, which includes everything from the brand, both buzzy new products and best-selling favorites.

You can pick up a product you’ve been dying to try, stock up on travel sizes for your next vacation or give one of the brand’s “rituals” a try. These are value sets based on skin type and include two weeks’ worth of product for dry, oily and normal and sensitive skin. Each is 15 percent off with code SUMMER19, which might not seem like much but when you do the math, that’s at least $6-$10 off products you already know are stellar.

Below, some of our favorites to scoop up before the sale is over.

The Rice Polish Classic

Japanese Rice Bran polishes skin, leaving behind a glowing complexion.

$64 at Tatcha

The Silk Canvas

This ultra-silky primer creates a flawless canvas for makeup.

$52 at Tatcha

The Water Cream

Anti-aging and oil-free, this face cream provides intense hydration.

$68 at Tatcha

The summer sale only runs until June 6 so hurry and get shopping.

