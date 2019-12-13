Tatcha’s New Serum Stick Is Like Chapstick for Your Face

Fans of Tatcha’s skincare and skin-loving makeup know the brand for its iconic dewy-skin products as well as its serums. The brand has given us Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Serum, Violet-C Brightening Serum and Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum, all best-sellers. Now, Tatcha is rolling out a totally different kind of product: the Serum Stick. It’s basically exactly what it sounds like—a solid hydrating balm you can use wherever, whenever.

Last night at the Los Angeles launch event for the Serum Stick, founder Victoria Tsai joined makeup artist Daniel Martin to show a group of editors and influencers how you can use the solid serum both on dry skin and on top of makeup. Tsai explained she loves it as skincare (not surprising considering her expertise). The serum’s star ingredient is Japanese Lemon Balm, or kousui hakka, which has been known to calm the skin. It also has 80 percent squalane purified in Japan. Tsai loves it under her eyes to smooth creases and fine lines. She also uses it as a primer for smoother makeup application.

I’ve been using the Serum Stick for a few weeks and I’m feeling similar skin-loving benefits as its founder. I have normal-to-dry skin and if I attempt to wear foundation, I get dry patches around my nose and chin. Applying the serum all over the dryest parts of my face, including under my eyes, not only feels great, it also acts almost like a barrier. That way, my skin doesn’t have those texture issues that are amplified with makeup.

As for Martin, he applies it to his clients on top of their makeup, too. Because there’s no water in the serum, you don’t have to worry about bacteria growth (just wipe any makeup off the stick). He applies it right to the high points of a model’s face for a natural-looking highlight and to give skin that dewy glow. That’s definitely a trick I’m going to try next.

Tatcha stans, you don’t have to wait too long to grab the Serum Stick. It retails for $48 and is available January 2 on the Tatcha website and at Sephora.

