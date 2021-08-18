Meghan Markle’s Fave Tatcha Skincare Is $43 Off — But Only for Today

Listen. I can tell you how good Tatcha skincare is over and over but I’m going to let Meghan Markle explain, instead. She included The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder in her baby shower gift bag years ago, and she spilled to both Allure and Glamour her favorite products from the brand. If it’s good enough for our queen, it’s definitely good enough for us. The luxe Japanese skincare isn’t cheap, which is why we’re jumping on this Tatcha sale now while we can.

Right now, Tatcha skincare bundles are flying off the virtual QVC shelves. But there’s one discounted set left that I think is probably the best one to shop. It contains two Meghan Markle-favorites, as well as a major best-seller from the brand. If you haven’t tried Tatcha skincare yet, this is a perfect duo to start with. And it’s a crazy deal.

If you purchased each item separately, you’d be spending a whopping $103. Right now, it’s only $60 total at QVC (!!). That’s a $43 savings. It’s basically like a free cleanser.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here’s what you’re getting. The Rice Wash is a soft creamy cleanser that’s great for all skin types thanks to Japanese ingredients of rice, ceramide-rich algae and hyaluronic acid. It’s even gentle enough for sensitive skin types. It’ll leave your skin balanced and hydrated. Alone it retails for $35.

The Dewy Skin Cream is a Tatcha best-seller that retails for $68 when sold separately. Fans swear it’s worth every penny. It contains Hadasei-3 antiaging complex, a fermentation of uji green tea, Okinawa Mozuku algae, and akita rice to plump the skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A little goes a long way so one jar really lasts.

This deal definitely won’t last long so head over to QVC to grab it before the price jumps back up. Your winter skin will thank you.