This Luxurious Tatcha Gift Set Includes Meghan Markle’s Favorite Face Exfoliator—& It’s Heavily Discounted Before Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As you’ve probably picked up by now, we can’t stop gushing over Tatcha. The celeb-loved skincare brand creates products that give you that glow-from-within look we’re all trying to achieve. Meghan Markle clearly has it down pat, so of course we’re going to trust her when she shouts out a specific product that she loves from the brand. I.e., Tatcha’s coveted Rice Polish.

Markle filled her baby shower gift bags with this face exfoliator a few years ago, according to People. Liking something so much that you’d give it to Serena Williams and Amal Clooney? Now that’s a worthy endorsement if we’ve ever seen one.

Tatcha carries a wide variety of amazing holiday gift sets, but The Starter Ritual set is where it’s at. It comes with five products that your skin will be sure to soak up and enjoy. Plus, these formulas are meant to function as a two-week introductory set that’ll ease you into Tatcha’s top-tier offerings.

Since it’s a firming and brightening set, you should have hydrated, more radiant skin in no time. The Camellia Cleansing Oil, Rice Polish, Essence, Silk Cream and Silk Peony eye cream will help you get there. Just know that these products work best with combination to dry skin, according to the brand.

Considering the The Starter Ritual set has a value of $102, but Tatcha is putting a $78 price tag on it, is reason enough for you to add it to your cart right this second. Better yet, follow in Markle’s footsteps by gifting this set to all of your loved ones (but also grab one for yourself, because you won’t want to miss out on glowing skin).

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product To Get Her Plump Pout

While all of this sounds great, you’re probably still wondering about the benefits of each of the five products. First up, The Rice Polish, which has Markle’s total approval. It’s a powder that turns into a creamy foam upon mixing with water. The Japanese rice bran and silk protein help you achieve a gleaming glow.

Next, the multitasking Camellia Cleansing Oil. It functions as both a makeup remover and a cleanser, so you know your skin will be spotless after washing it. On top of that, The Essence contains the brand’s Hadasei-3 complex, which includes three Japanese superfoods that soften and plump.

Also on the menu, The Silk Cream, which sounds so indulgent on its own. It’s a rich gel-cream that additionally contains Hasadei-3 to give your skin some bounce and vibrancy. Last but not least, The Silk Peony, a melting eye cream that calls on liquid silk and Japanese white peony. The formula delivers an abundance of hydration and locks in all the moisture.

“My skin feels radiant, smooth and hydrated. Love all the products equally,” wrote one shopper who gave the set five stars.

Another shopper shares the same sentiments, saying, “I just love this set. It is wonderful for getting a chance to try Tatcha and see how amazing the products are before purchasing them individually.” They add, “Each product smells breathtaking. The richness and beauty of the all natural ingredients show in your skin after you use them for a week. Thank you Tatcha.”

As you can tell, there are so many other skincare fans who love Tatcha just as much as Markle does. The brand’s products are backed by tons of other A-listers for a reason, which should be enough for you to press the buy button on The Starter Ritual firming and brightening gift set.