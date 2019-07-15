Tatcha’s Vicky Tsai on Her Skincare Masterclass at Sephoria

When you think of a “masterclass,” the first thing that comes to mind is probably a makeup tutorial. But when it’s a Vicky Tsai masterclass at Sephoria, you’re going to get an A-list rundown of all things Japanese beauty. The Tatcha founder was in Houston, Texas this weekend for the Sephoria Masterclass tour. It’s an extension of Sephoria, the huge beauty experience in Los Angeles put on by Sephora. Rouge members in Houston were able to attend Tsai’s class and soak up some of the skincare pro’s knowledge. If you weren’t able to attend, we got the deets straight from Tsai herself.

Why She Believes Skincare Is Self-Care

“We sort of disassociate our skin from our overall health. We often feel like a list of problems that need solutions. When I started studying Japanese beauty, I realized there was a much more holistic, effortless and natural approach to beauty overall, including skin. They taught me that the skin is a reflection of our physical, mental and spiritual health. We wanted to share that philosophy with everyone: You are not a list of problems, and your skin is not something to battle. It works hard for you and is something to appreciate and care for. We think of skincare as self-care.”

The Products She Used in the Class

“We focused on our core ritual: the Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil ($48 at Sephora), The Rice Polish ($65 at Sephora), The Essence ($95 at Sephora), and our moisturizers like The Water Cream ($68 at Sephora). They are a beautiful embodiment of the philosophy of Tatcha—gentle, kind-to-skin formulas with ingredients that work to create beauty from the inside out.”

What She Hopes People Takeaway from the Class

“For me personally, considering skincare as self-care rather than a problem to be solved was a revelation. I hope that the attendees leave with a different relationship with their skin.”

The Questions She Gets Most in Warm-Weather Months

“For the summer, I’m often asked about how to help with oil control, pores, skin texture and of course sun protection.”

The Most Common Misconceptions about Japanese Beauty

“J-beauty and K-beauty can often be conflated. One of the biggest misconceptions is the many-step ritual; K-beauty came on the scene with 12-14 steps or more! J-beauty can be very tailored, but at its core it can be done with just 3-4 steps.”

Tickets for Sephoria are available now on the event’s website.

