The Kardashian-Jenners Use This Face Mist to Add a Dewy Glow to Their Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup can be a tricky balancing act. After applying liquid foundation and concealer, you might use a setting powder to keep your base in place. But sometimes, this step leaves your complexion looking a little too matte. The quickest and easiest solution? A face mist. But, not just any face mist; some mattify your skin even more, while others feel like you drenched your face in water.

One that leaves your skin glowing and yields visible results is Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a spray-on moisturizer for before, during or after your makeup. It gives your skin a hydration pick-me-up, whether you finish your look with it or use it in between your base layers. With dewy skin, no-makeup makeup, glazed donut skin and clean girl makeup all trending in beauty right now, you’re going to want this mist in your hands ASAP.

It’s so good at hydrating that Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner swear by it. It’s hard enough to get one Kar-Jenner’s stamp of approval, let alone three!

Clearly, Kylie was onto something when she purchased the product a while back at the recommendation of her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. Now, she’s put almost all of her sisters onto the face mist.

“This is a tip that Kylie just showed me. This dewy skin mist. So if you’re a little bit ‘matter’ than maybe you would want to be or you want your makeup to maybe feel a little more natural, you spray this on and it’s really nice,” Kendall explained in a video with Vogue India. “Dews you right up.”

In a GRWM with Vogue, Kim spritzed the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist onto a sponge to blend her concealer.

To get glowing like the Kardashians and Jenners, cop your bottle of Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

There’s a lot more to this face mist than it being a Kar-Jenner must-have. Specially made for normal to dry skin, the formula contains 20 percent botanical oils and humectants, such as a blend of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid. Both ingredients deliver loads of hydration to the skin.

It also contains Tatcha’s signature Hadasei-3 complex made from double-fermented Uji green tea, Akita rice and Mozuku algae. Uji green tea minimizes visible signs of aging, Akita rice nourishes and Okinawa mozuku algae hydrates. So, not only is your skin getting moisturized, but it’s also turning back the clock.

In just two to three spritzes, your face will be fully covered in the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. When you apply it prior to creating your flawless beat, it’ll help your makeup go on smoothly. When you use it after your look is complete, it ensures your complexion doesn’t look too cakey or matte. You could also do it Kim’s way and mist your sponge to help blend your liquid base products. Regardless of how you get glowing with this face spray, your skin will drink up this product whenever you do your makeup or need a midday refresh.

It’s not hard to see why Tatcha’s face mist has an impressive 4.5-star overall rating on its site.

“I have dull and dry skin, and this is the product I’ve been looking for my whole life!” raved one reviewer. “It gives my face a beautiful glow, helps my face look healthy and I’ve noticed that my skin is less textured by using this daily. I would 100% recommend this product!”

“Last step in my routine and I’m ready to face the world. It adds the perfect touch of dew finishing touch. It sets my makeup lightly and keeps it looking great for the day,” wrote another shopper.

Get radiant skin and makeup that lasts with the Kardashian-Jenner-loved Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.