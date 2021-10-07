Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product To Get Her Plump Pout

If you know Jennifer Aniston for taking on main character roles in ‘Friends’ and ‘The Morning Show’, then you also know that she is a beauty icon. And, honestly, icon is kind of an understatement. We can’t figure out how she has managed to somehow not age one bit. How, Jen, how??

Thankfully, eagle-eye fans were quick to spot some of the hero products Jen uses to prep before her tv gigs. Among the most promising? A Tatcha mask that soothes parched lips and leaves them glistening like a freshly cleaned diamond.

If the name rings a bell, it’s probably because Tatcha is one of Megan Markle’s favorite beauty brands. This mask in particular is seriously beloved by the likes of Jen and beyond. In December 2019, it had a 4,000-person waitlist of devoted stans.

Right now, the hero product has a near-perfect 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Many shoppers praise the mask for healing their dry, chapped lips. And with the weather starting to change, you might want to hop on the bandwagon, pronto.

You might be wondering why the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask has gotten so much hype and if it’s even worth it. We’re here to tell you that it is, and here’s why: It blends together squalane, Japanese peach extract, and Japanese camellia oil. These three ingredients join forces to repair, nourish, and moisturize your lips. Best of all, the jelly formula plumps your pout and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Now we understand how Jen achieves a supple pout that never seems to leave the spotlight.

One Amazon shopper wrote, “My aging lips seem to get a plumping and smoothing with this beautifully packaged product.” Another shopper who struggled with severely dry lips in the winter said, “I almost cried because for the first time in what seems like ages my lips are softer, and I can smile without feeling pain.” That’s a pretty tall claim, and STYLECASTER’s resident beauty expert, Liz Denton, swears by this lip mask.

If you’re still not convinced of this product’s superpowers, you simply need to try it for yourself.