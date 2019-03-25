These Epic Tatcha Sets Will Help Save You Money on Skincare

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to shopping, December has a reputation for being a bit stressful thanks to the influx of back-to-back holidays. But I’m going on record to say April and May are just as bad, though we have Tatcha’s limited-edition sets to make gifting easier. The cult-favorite Japanese beauty brand just launched three different sets perfect for giving to family, friends or, let’s be real, yourself. So if like me, you’re plotting presents that’ll make your mom ugly cry on Easter or Mother’s Day, this is your best bet.

For those new to the Tatcha craze, here’s a quick history lesson. After searching for treatments for her acute dermatitis, Victoria Tsai launched the brand in 2009. She combines both Eastern and Western technology, splitting her time between Japan and San Francisco, CA. According to Tatcha, the base for all its products is a trio of anti-aging superfoods: green tea, rice, and algae. Together, they’re known as “Hadasei-3” and inspired by the foundation for geisha beauty rituals. Ten years later, the company has become one of the top skincare brands to splurge on.

It’s frequently sold out at Sephora and a favorite of Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. That’s why we consider Tatcha’s new sets can’t-miss gifts. Each is less expensive than when products are purchased on their own and they come in a chic box you don’t even have to wrap. Below, check out what’s in each set so you can decide which goes to Mom and which stays in your own vanity.

Endless Glow Set

It includes full sizes of the popular Luminous Dewy Skin Collection perfect for those with dry skin (the Mist, Night Concentrate and Sheet Mask), as well as a travel-sized, brand-new Dewy Skin Cream.

$120 ($178 value) at Tatcha

Petal-Smooth Skin Set

This set is great for those who want to reduce the appearance of pores. It includes The Deep Cleanse and The Water Cream, as well as a travel size of The Silk Canvas.

$88 ($126 value) at Tatcha

Silk Blossoms Lipstick Trio

For those who prefer makeup to skincare, this set includes three hydrating lipsticks in Peony Blossom, Cherry Blossom, and Plum Blossom.

$120 ($165 value) at Tatcha

The limited-edition sets are available exclusively on Tatcha’s website while supplies last.

