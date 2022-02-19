How to Save Big on Tatcha Bestsellers That Jennifer Aniston & Selena Gomez Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When looking for a new skincare product, you should turn to the people you trust most. For us, that’s Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez. It might be an odd combo, but they each have amazing complexions that they achieve through Tatcha’s miraculous Japanese skincare products.

Because the brand uses Japanese botanicals and clinical ingredients, its price tags can run a little higher than we’d like (most moisturizers are above $50). Thankfully, Tatcha put together two limited-edition skincare duos that’ll have you saving $30 on the brand’s bestsellers. Hey, we’ll take what we can get when it comes to celeb-loved luxury skincare.

The Value Size Dewy Duo includes The Rice Wash and The Dewy Skin Cream, while the Clarity & Balance Duo consists of The Texture Tonic and The Water Cream. Keep reading to discover each set’s benefits and which one would work best with your skin.

Value Size Dewy Duo

The Dewy Duo is best for those with dry to combination skin, since the two products together give you a plump, healthy, hydrated glow. The milky water that’s left from cooking rice is packed with nutrients that are great for your skin. The ingredient moisturizes, softens and brightens, which are three things we can’t pass up. The Rice Wash uses rice powder, along with a replenishing Okinawa algae blend and powerhouse hyaluronic acid.

The Dewy Skin Cream does just what its name suggests. It gives you a lit from within glow that’s backed by antioxidants like Japanese purple rice. The formula is ideal for dry to mature skin, but can also be used on combination skin. Not to mention, Selena Gomez (a.k.a. skin goals) loves this moisturizer.

Clarity & Balance Duo

If you don’t have dry skin, don’t worry, Tatcha has got you covered. The Clarity & Balance Duo is most ideal for combination to oily skin. The Texture Tonic, the brand’s newest addition, is a liquid exfoliating treatment that contains fruit AHAs, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort and wild rose. These ingredients join forces to improve skin tone and texture, without leaving behind a tight, dry, stripped feeling.

After exfoliating your skin with the tonic, you’re going to want to reach for The Water Cream. Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily and the brand’s signature blend of three Japanese superfoods balance, minimize excess oil production, detoxify and moisturize.

We love a Treat Yourself skincare moment, especially when it involves saving money in the process. Don’t let the prices of these luxe, celeb-approved skincare staples stray you away. Grab exactly what you want while saving some cash with this hack.