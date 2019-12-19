Tatcha’s Iconic Lip Mask Is Back With a 4,000 Person Waitlist

I’m obsessed with lip balm. I have multiple in every bag as well as a few on my nightstand. One of them is Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask. I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s the softest formula I’ve ever put on my lips. It even lasts longer than any of my other lip balms. If you’re not familiar with the cult-favorite product, around this time last year, Tatcha rolled it out on QVC and the brand’s website. It sold out in 13 minutes and was reportedly gone for good. But not anymore! The lip mask is back and here’s what you need to know.

The leave-on, jelly-like lip balm is made with squalane to improve the skin barrier, Japanese peach (which reportedly took a year to re-harvest) to help repair damaged lips, three-rose extract to protect lips from dryness and camellia oil for a dose of omegas 3, 6, and 9. As always with Tatcha products, the lip mask also has what the brand calls “Hadasei-3,” which promises to be “a trio of anti-aging Japanese superfoods double-fermented to increase absorption of all ingredients.”

The formula is silky and smooth and you can easily layer it on depending on what your lips need. If I’m using it during the day, I pop on a small layer and my lipstick goes on easier and without dry texture. At night, I goop it on all over my lips. When I wake up, I swear my pucker feels more hydrated. I’ve been using it for more than a month now so even though it’s a bit pricey, the little jar should last a long time.

If you want to try Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask, it’s available for pre-order now for $28 on Tatcha’s website. The brand says there are currently more than 4,000 people who already pre-ordered so it’s sure to sell out. It officially launches January 2, 2020. But trust me—it’s worth the wait.

