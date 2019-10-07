Hurry—Your Fave Tatcha Products Are on Sale for a Limited Time

It’s not every day Tatcha products go on sale, so when they do, we shout it from the rooftop. Yes, there are a million beauty discount events going on right now but Tatcha’s Friends and Family Sale isn’t to be missed. Everything on the brand’s site is 20 percent off for just one week, including skincare (moisturizers, serums, masks and more), sunscreen, primer and makeup. All you have to do is use code FRIENDS2019 at checkout from October 13 to October 20. Come to us for all the clutch codes—we’ve got you.

Even better, you’ll be giving back while you shop. For each product sold, Tatcha will donate a day of school to girls in need across 11 countries in Southeast Asia and Africa via its partnership with The Room To Read Girls’ Education Program. According to the brand, it has donated almost 3 million days of school since the partnership started in 2014. So, you can get gorgeous skin with clean skincare and help girls in need at the same time. It’s a win-win. Below, some of our favorites to shop as soon as the sale starts.

Violet-C Brightening Serum

This serum has 20 percent vitamin C and 10 percent AHAs to smooth texture and brighten skin.

$70.40 (was $88) at Tatcha

The Dewy Skin Cream

Japanese purple rice plumps skin and provides extra hydration.

$54.40 (was $60) at Tatcha

Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask

This pack contains four coconut-derived sheet masks for intense hydration.

$76 (was $95) at Tatcha

The Rice Polish Classic

Japanese Rice Bran polishes skin without leaving it dry and sensitive.

$52 (was $65) at Tatcha

The Silk Canvas

Prime and prep skin for makeup with this velvety balm.

$41.60 (was $52) at Tatcha

