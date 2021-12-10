How to Save $40 on Jennifer Aniston & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Skincare Brand Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know Tatcha as a celeb-loved brand, making fans out of the biggest A-listers of the moment. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Doja Cat are just a few of the stars who have proven to be the brand’s biggest supporters. You likely want skin like the celebs, too, but sometimes, Starbucks and Jeff Bezos take all your money and leave you with only a small amount of pocket change. Lucky for you, Tatcha is hosting a Days of Delight sale event, where each day brings a new and exclusive offer.

Days of Delight is happening this week only, and seeing that it’s Friday, you’re going to want to shop today’s deal ASAP. It shouldn’t be a hard decision, though, because Tatcha is serving up the amazing Treatment Kit. It comes with two best-selling serums and the one and only Kissu Lip Mask that is oh so dear to Jennifer Aniston.

With a value of $151, you’ll be relieved to save a whopping $40 on this set, thanks to the deal of the day. Whether you’re treating yourself to The Treatment Kit or gifting it to a loved one (or doing both), shop the set in the name of better skin and saving the big bucks.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product To Get Her Plump Pout

Let’s break down what exactly you get when you buy the discounted Treatment Kit. You get two mini versions of the brand’s best-selling serums, The Dewy Serum and Violet-C Brightening Serum. On top of that, you get a full size Kissu Lip Mask. We can tell you now that you’re going to want these miracle workers in your skincare routine.

The Dewy Serum is the multitasking product of our dreams. It resurfaces, plumps, and retains your skin’s moisture in one fell swoop, according to the brand. If your skin’s looking dry and dull from winter’s wrath, this serum is your new hero product. Tatcha’s own signature Hadasei-3 complex makes up 73 percent of the formula, which is great news because it contains superfoods Uji green tea, Akita rice and Okinawa algae. Together, they help stimulate skin surface turnover to leave your skin looking smoother and your lines looking way less visible.

If you’re on the market for a new vitamin C serum, check out the Violet-C Brightening Serum. It’s composed of 20 percent vitamin C and 10 percent AHAs, helping to brighten, soften, and illuminate your skin. You might also notice the fading of dark spots and hyperpigmentation after applying this serum.

We couldn’t forget to rave about one of Jennifer Aniston’s favorites, The Kissu Lip Mask. Japanese peach extract, Japanese camellia oil, and squalane join together to create one of the most hydrating and plumping lip products. You’ll want a jar or two of this lip mask for year-round use, but especially for the colder months ahead.

Now that you know what’s in store when you buy The Treatment Kit, all that’s left is to try out the three products and watch your skin transform. Tatcha is the gold standard for dewy, glowy, plump skin, and you’ll soon have a front row seat to these results.