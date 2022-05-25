Tatcha’s New Clarifying Clay Mask Only Takes 3 Minutes to Purify Your Skin—Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Putting on a clay mask sounds like a great way to treat your skin and unwind after a long day. But in practice, they tend to be quite messy and let’s be honest, uncomfortable. They often create a hard shell on top of your face that restricts you from digging into that pint of ice cream you just bought or cackling at that relatable TikTok your bestie sent you. You can really only sit or lay down and wait for the timer to go off.

None of this sounds ideal, but what does sound incredibly awesome and innovative is a clay mask that doesn’t turn you into a statue. In comes Tatcha’s new Clarifying Clay Mask, a dermatologist-tested formula that’s suitable for sensitive skin. Given my bad track record with clay masks, I was honestly shook when I found out that this one doesn’t irritate or dry out your face and only takes three (!!!) minutes to work wonders on your complexion. I knew I needed to put the launch to the test and see if the claims stacked up.

Long story short, Tatcha kindly sent me the mask and I now use it two to three times a week, as instructed by the brand. I look forward to those mask seshes each and every time; the goop feels so good on my skin and I even noticed some of the texture on my forehead start to smooth out.

Other shoppers seem to like it just as much as I do.

“I’ve been using this mask twice a week, and I love how refreshed, clear and glowy my skin looks after I use it,” raved one five-star reviewer. “It feels so soothing and calming [upon] application. If you’re a fan of clay masks like me, I highly recommend it! It’s now my favorite clay mask.”

Here’s the sitch on the ingredients, which by the way are amaaazing for your skin. Okinawa Kucha clay soaks up excess oil, sebum and dirt so that your pores look less noticeable. In addition to the clay, Japanese konjac (a root vegetable) gently sloughs off dead skin cells, while Japanese volcanic ash opens up your pores and provides a wonderful warming sensation.

Clearer, smoother skin in a mere three minutes is honestly a dream come true in any skincare guru’s books. I have oily, acne-prone skin, so this product has been a godsend for the tiny bumps on my forehead and for unclogging my congested pores. Basically, Tatcha’s Clarifying Clay Mask is everything I hoped my ex-clay masks would be but weren’t—and plenty of reviewers agree.

“This clay mask is so incredibly clarifying. My skin feels so refreshed and clean after using it and my pores are much more refined,” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “You don’t leave it on as long as other masks, but are still left with much better results! Definitely worth every penny!”

“I bought this in hopes I could find a mask that gently exfoliates my combination skin. I developed a lot of irritation (MASKNE!!) due to wearing masks for 8+ hours, 5 days a week, and this mask helps minimize my pores and clears my skin of any congestion after one use,” wrote another reviewer.

Bottom line: If you’ve given up on clay masks because they feel uncomfortable and don’t do anything super amazing for your skin, give Tatcha’s Clarifying Clay Mask a chance. You’ll be surprised by how great your skin looks afterward.