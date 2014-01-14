The One Thing: Tatcha Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Like many of us, winter may have left your lips a lot more devoid of moisture than usual. We’re talking flaky skin, redness and in some extreme cases, bleeding. The thought alone makes us shudder, but don’t fret, ladies, because we’ve found the holy grail of lip balms. Namely, The Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm from Tatcha.

What Makes It Different:

Unlike a lot of other lip treatments, this one does exactly what it says it’s going to. It doesn’t just sit on your lips, like some products, but it actually settles in and moisturizes, leaving your lips hydrated for an impressive amount of time.

A little goes a long way with this product. You won’t have to worry about constant reapplication, which means that the 8g pot should last you a pretty long time.

The packaging is gorgeous! We also love the gold leaf that comes with the pot. It dissolves into the balm and leaves just the right amount of shimmer on your pout.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Moisturizing, shimmering and long-lasting, it’s everything the perfect lip balm should be. Plus, the main ingredient is camellia, which is known for its ultra-hydrating properties.

Where to Buy: Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm, $36, Tatcha.com