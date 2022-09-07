Tatcha Finally Launched Body Products, Because the Skin Below Your Face Matters, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re as beauty obsessed as I am, chances are you have a Tatcha product or two (or three, or four) in your skincare routine. The brand is a favorite of celebs such as Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez for a reason! It was only a matter of time before Tatcha brought its nourishing and hydrating ingredients into body care. Tatcha’s three body products launched today and I’ve been using top-secret samples for a few weeks. And let me tell you, it was worth the wait.

The first body care rollout is called the Forest Awakening Body Collection. It includes a three-product ritual inspired by the Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing. The collection is meant to bring the benefits of Forest Bathing right into your shower, with ingredients “from the forest.”

There’s cellulose to gently polish your skin, peach tree leaf extract to renew dry skin and plant-derived squalane to lock in moisture — and that’s just to start. It’s everything you love about Tatcha skincare, but for your body. Don’t neglect the skin below your neck! I noticed a big difference in my skin when I used the three products for just a few weeks. The roughness on my arms became smoother and softer and my legs silkier.

Have your at-home spa moment by shopping the new products, below.

Hinoki Body Milk

This lightweight milky body lotion doesn’t just contain skin-hydrating ingredients. (It does.) It also features cedar, hiba, and hinoki oils that are said to reduce stress and lift the mood.

Hinoki Body Oil

Seal in moisture with this fast-absorbing, silky body oil. Seriously, it’s not greasy at all but provides major hydration.

Hinoki Body Wash

Gently exfoliate away dead skin cells with this gel body scrub made with hinoki wood essential oils.

Hinoki Body Care Trio

Need ’em all? This set has a retail value of $146! You can’t beat the deal.