Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Nourishing Lip Product Is 20% Off (& So Is Everything Else On Tatcha’s Site)

The world can’t get enough of Tatcha and its skin-loving products. And by world, we mean celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Drew Barrymore, among many others. But join the club (if you haven’t already), because Tatcha is going all out for us this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Known for its celeb-loved skincare essentials, Tatcha is giving us the best gift we could ask for this Black Friday: a site-wide sale. Take 20% off everything you can find, and that even includes sets. As a bonus, you’ll get a free two-piece gift set with your order of $100 or more, or a four-piece gift set with your order of $200 or more. Just make sure you place your order between November 22 and December 1, which is plenty of time to come up with a game plan for tackling this beast of a sale.

On the top of our shopping list is Jennifer Aniston‘s go-to lip essential, Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask, a deeply nourishing and hydrating product that is more than ideal for this chilly winter ahead. Other fans of the brand include Meghan Markle, who’s all about the gently exfoliating Rice Enzyme Powder. Debby Ryan, and Olivia Culpo have also shown their love for several of the brand’s other carefully-crafted skincare products. These include best-selling products you’ve probably already heard of, such as the super gentle Rice Wash cleanser or the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. They have the purple packaging you could spot anywhere, and the skin-loving formulas to back them up.

Tatcha’s offerings run the gamut, but we’ve done the dirty work of digging up the seven best and most popular products you’ll want to take home with you this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Having any amount of self discipline won’t be easy, so we suggest going all in. You won’t have any regrets, though, because your skin will be looking absolutely flawless.

The Kissu Lip Mask

Jennifer Aniston is goals in every way, so when we find out that she keeps her lips full and hydrated with Tatcha’s lip mask, we buy it immediately. And you should, too, because the leave-on jelly formula taps on Japanese peach extract to give you a plumper pout. There’s also a limited-edition version that has adorable packaging and a subtle tint.

The Rice Polish

Mix this foaming enzyme powder with water, and voila, you have the Meghan Markle-approved Rice Polish. This exfoliator helps with evening out texture, getting rid of dullness, and reducing the appearance of pores. But it doesn’t harm your skin barrier or leave you with dry, stripped, irritated skin.

The Dewy Skin Cream

When we think of Tatcha, we think of a lit from within, glowing complexion. The Dewy Skin Cream can help you get there, since it’s enriched with antioxidants like Japanese purple rice. The formula is ideal for dry to mature skin, but can also be used on combination skin.

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

You’ll want this illuminating and refreshing skin mist on hand all winter long (well, all year long, too). Celebs such as Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards spritz this fast-absorbing spray-on moisturizer to achieve the perfect glow.

The Camellia Cleansing Oil

If you’re like us and prefer multifunctional beauty products that save time and money, then you’ll appreciate The Camellia Cleansing Oil. It’s both a makeup remover and a cleanser that relies on camellia oil. This ingredient truly packs a punch in that it gently melts away the day’s makeup and oil, and also moisturizes your skin to silky smooth levels.

Dewy + Plumping Set

Anyone on your holiday shopping list will be lucky to get the stunning Dewy + Plumping Set from you. It includes three of Tatcha’s bestsellers, including The Rice Wash, The Dewy Serum, and The Dewy Skin Cream. The reusable cloth gift wrap is the chicest packaging we’ve seen, and your gift purchase also helps underserved children.

The Rice Wash

In case you didn’t know, the milky water leftover from cooking rice is filled to the brim with nutrients that are great for your skin. Together, they moisturize, soften, and brighten, which are three things we could definitely use more of. The Rice Wash incorporates rice powder, along with a replenishing Okinawa algae blend and hydrating hyaluronic acid.