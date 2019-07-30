There’s Already a Waitlist for Tata Harper’s New, Sold-Out Highlighter

It seems like every day there’s a buzzy new highlighter that promises to make you shine like a diamond. Tata Harper’s new Very Flashy Highlighter is a bit different. That could be why it flew off the shelves this week (proverbially, of course). The rose-gold highlighter was on pre-sale and shipped out to customers July 22. Just a few days later and it’s gone—at least for now. A rep for the brand promises it’ll be back, but there’s no news yet on when exactly. In the meantime, here’s why it’s probably worth joining the waitlist.

Instead of chunky glitter or blinding shimmers like other highlighters, Tata Harper’s is a blendable cream highlighter to illuminate skin. Like with all of the brand’s cult-favorite skincare, the ingredients are natural (we’re talking straight from flowers) and skin-soothing. Coconut fruit extract, sunflower seed oil and castor seed oil work together to hydrate and plump skin while creating a lit-from-within glow, as well as help minimize the look of wrinkles.

While you’re waiting for Very Flashy ($39 at Tata Harper) to come back in stock, there’s also a serious sale you’ll want to jump on. In honor of the brand’s birthday, you can take 20 percent off orders of more than $100 with code BIRTHDAY. The sale runs through July 31 and includes everything on the site except for sets and gift cards. Our top picks? The daily cleansing and exfoliating Regenerating Cleanser ($84 at Tata Harper) and the brand-new Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer ($116 at Tata Harper).

