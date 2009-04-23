Tarte’s Be Good To Your Mother (Earth) Tote

As part of Tarte’s initiative to remain current in a sea of environmentally aware beauty products, the cosmetics brand has released an eco-friendly tote that comes with three natural sheer lip glosses (all with SPF 15). The reusable natural cotton tote, which has “Be Good to Your Mother (Earth)” printed in large yellow and green letters, has a more compact zip case (that actually unzips to a full size bag) inside which houses the three lip glosses. The sheer glosses, which read “reduce”, “reuse”, and “recycle”, come in the following colors: a peachy sheen, a poppy pink, and a light pinky beige.

Be Good to Your Mother (Earth) 24.7 Reusable Natural Cotton Tote Set, $35, at sephora.com