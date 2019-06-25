How to Get Up to 40 Percent Off Tarte and Too Faced Products Today

You don’t have to wait for Sephora’s VIB sale or Ulta’s Friends & Family sale to stock up on some cult-favorite products. Dig around a bit on various beauty websites and you’ll find some surprising deals. I recently spotted both Tarte and Too Faced products discounted on Ulta’s website, as well as PÜR Cosmetics and Neutrogena. That means you can pick up complexion makeup, color cosmetics and skincare up to 40 percent off, plus some free products with purchases and free shipping. And that’s all on just a random Tuesday.

There are more than ten Tarte products on sale right now, including the Double Duty and Maneater collections and must-have sets. For Too Faced, it’s all about the Tutti Frutti collection with all 15 items priced at 40 percent off. PÜR Cosmetics has four foundations and concealers on sale for 30 percent off, plus you get $3.50 off $15 with a coupon. Looking for skincare? If you buy two Neutrogena products, you get one free. And you can grab a free cooler bag with a $20 purchase.

To help you narrow down all the choices, here are a few items I’d be picking up.

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

This full-coverage matte foundation comes in a whopping 50 shades.

$27.30 (was $39) at Ulta

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Sparkling Pineapple Eyeshadow Palette

Fans of this pineapple-inspired palette love its unique color story and shimmery finishes.

$20.40 (was $34) at Ulta

PÜR Cosmetics 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Foundation & Concealer

A natural-looking foundation that hides blemishes? Yes, please.

$25.20 (was $36) at Ulta

Hurry—many of these deals are only available until supples last.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.