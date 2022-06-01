Tarte’s First Tubing Mascara Made My Lashes Literally Double the Length

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you know about tubing mascara, you know. This technology uses a polymer that wraps around each lash to create a tube, which can make lashes look longer and flake less. It’s also easy to remove, which is why the handful of great options on the market are so popular. The next big thing? Tarte’s Tartelette Tubing Mascara. It took the brand a whopping five years to create the formula they’re calling “lash extensions in a tube.”

If you have trouble with mascara smearing or just always feel like it’s under your eyes, this is going to be your life-saver. The formula is seriously sweatproof but not at all drying. That’s thanks to the lash-conditioning ingredients such as shea butter, vitamin E and castor oil. Plus, like Tarte’s other cult-fave mascaras, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, mineral oil, gluten, triclosan, SLS or phthalates. So, you also don’t have to worry about it irritating even the most sensitive eyes.

I’ve been wearing Tartelette Tubing Mascara for a few days and I’ve already been getting compliments about how long — and natural-looking — my lashes look. You really only need two coats to double your lash length. And it comes off just with a simple cleanser. That was a focus for the brand.

“For us, taking off this mascara was just as important as putting it on! We worked hard to have a formula that dissolved away unlike most traditional tubing mascaras that pull off in tubes and risk tugging your lashes or falling around your eyes,” said Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte cosmetics, in a statement.

When my friend and fellow writer Brittany Leitner tried the mascara, I was shocked at her results. In fact, I liked them better than she did.

“Normally I avoid slim brushes this shape for an initial application,” she says. “I like to use thin, smaller brushes for touch-ups throughout the day. But this tubing mascara took my lashes to the lengths that my fluffier brushes do. The before-and-after is literally insane.” But Brittany is a dramatic lash girl and prefers thicker lashes over long and feathery. Still “this is very good for every day,” she says. Also, it’s seriously buildable without clumps.

There’s no doubt Tartelette Tubing Mascara is going to become a best-seller for Tarte. Grab it in this affordable duo to save $16 and give one to a friend or just keep them both for yourself — no judgments.