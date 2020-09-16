The Iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Doubled Its Size and I’m Not OK

The only thing that’s better than getting your hands on a fresh concealer is grabbing one that’s double the size. Just wait until you open the Tarte Super Size Shape Tape Concealer. The massive tube is one of the most fun launches of this year. It’s basically like the Shape Tape in your drawer grew overnight. The tube isn’t just oversized—the doe foot is twice as big, too. Super-size Shape Tape feels a bit like foundation now, which is pretty perfect considering many of us use it all over our face in place of foundation.

If you’ve been living under a rock and you aren’t familiar with the popular concealer, here’s the deal. It’s full-coverage and lasts up to 16 hours without creasing or caking. Shape Tape, and this new super-sized version, comes in 30 shades taking into account undertones. You can choose a shade lighter than your skin tone to brighten undereye darkness or choose a color that matches your skin to cover up blemishes. We like to have both on hand for each reason.

This QVC-exclusive concealer comes in a value set that should last you an entire year. You get the super-sized Shape Tape, as well as the Shape Tape Glow Wand, a sheer liquid brightener, and the Quickie Blending Sponge. If you bought each separately, it would be $95. Whoa.

If you’re a Shape Tape fan, you should totally treat yourself to this massive collector’s item. But it also makes a great gift for a friend’s birthday or even the holidays for your mom or sibling. We’re sorry to tell you, but the gift-giving season is right around the corner. Plus, with wearing cloth masks every day, we’re pretty much only wearing a little concealer and mascara anyway. Grab this value set now before it’s gone for good. We don’t know when it’s coming back.