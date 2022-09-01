Tarte’s New Blurring Powder Smoothed My Skin Without Settling into Fine Lines

I have a love/hate relationship with finishing powder. I love how it minimizes my fine lines, makes pores disappear and locks my makeup in place. But so many setting and finishing powders show the texture on my dry skin, leaving me looking cakey. Luckily, Tarte’s Sunset Blur Finishing Powder is here to help. The new filter-like powder features hydrating ingredients to smooth right over those fine lines. Let me explain.

When I first opened the compact, I thought my shade (20N Light Neutral) looked really yellow. But when I applied it on top of my foundation, I became obsessed with its brightening power. My eyes looked more open and awake, while my skin looked like I had TikTok’s beauty filter on. (I try to always keep that thing off IRL.) This is when I expected the cake to show up on my face. Often, I like a powder at first until I look up close and that’s when you can see all my dry patches. But not with this.

That’s thanks to its “algae complex,” which smoothes and softens skin sans cake or flake. It does correct redness, neutralize darkness and brighten, all while mattifying shine. It’s also talc-free and fragrance-free.

Right now, you can grab Tarte’s new Sunset Blur Finishing Powder as part of a major QVC deal. In the below set, you get the powder (in a choice of 10 shades) with a Hydroflex Serum Foundation for just $45. If you bought these separately, it would cost you $69! That’s a $24 savings — enough to pick up a palette or new lipstick or two.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tarte does blush so well and the Amazonian Clay formula is truly iconic. This set gets you Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Bloom, Shimmering Light Highlighter in Champagne Glow and a Blush brush so you’re seriously ready for fall.

I live for lip masks. These creamy ones contain a blend of olive, argan, rosehip, and raspberry seed oils. Grab this set of three now (with Peach, Watermelon and Raspberry) because if you bought each separately, it would retail for $60!

Now’s the time to try Tarte’s medium-coverage, skin-care serum foundation at an amazing price — with a free brush!