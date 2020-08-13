Tarte’s Summer Sale Includes Fan Faves for Up to 65% Off

It’s easy to have sale fatigue with so many brands getting rid of their summer stock. But the best sales are the ones with goods you’ll use year-round, especially products you were going to buy anyway. That’s the deal with Tarte’s summer sale for 2020. It includes the skin care and makeup you already know and love at seriously reduced prices. We’re talking sale items up to 65 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent with code SALE. Whoa.

Pick up eyeshadow palettes, mascara, lipstick and more from now until August 16 on Tarte’s website. If you’re a rewards member (it’s free to sign up), you’ll also score a free brand-new Clean Queen hand sanitizer (a $10 value) with any purchase of at least $55. With these deals, it shouldn’t be that hard. Grab some gifts to keep on hand for birthdays and holidays! There’s so much to choose from but we got you started with a few favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rainforest of the Sea Sizzle Eyeshadow Palette

With eight sunset-inspired shades in metallics and mattes.

Tarteist Pro Glow & Blush

With four blushes, one highlighter and one bronzer.

Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

This vegan mascara lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions.

Sugar Rush Skin Treat Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

With a light-medium buildable coverage and natural matte finish.

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

This transfer-proof liquid lipstick (in 25 shades!) would be great under a mask.