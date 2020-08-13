StyleCaster
Share

Tarte’s Summer Sale Includes Fan Faves for Up to 65% Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tarte’s Summer Sale Includes Fan Faves for Up to 65% Off

Elizabeth Denton
by
Tarte’s Summer Sale Includes Fan Faves for Up to 65% Off
Photo: ImaxTree.

It’s easy to have sale fatigue with so many brands getting rid of their summer stock. But the best sales are the ones with goods you’ll use year-round, especially products you were going to buy anyway. That’s the deal with Tarte’s summer sale for 2020. It includes the skin care and makeup you already know and love at seriously reduced prices. We’re talking sale items up to 65 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent with code SALE. Whoa.

Pick up eyeshadow palettes, mascara, lipstick and more from now until August 16 on Tarte’s website. If you’re a rewards member (it’s free to sign up), you’ll also score a free brand-new Clean Queen hand sanitizer (a $10 value) with any purchase of at least $55. With these deals, it shouldn’t be that hard. Grab some gifts to keep on hand for birthdays and holidays! There’s so much to choose from but we got you started with a few favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

tarte eyeshadow palette

Image: Tarte.

Rainforest of the Sea Sizzle Eyeshadow Palette

With eight sunset-inspired shades in metallics and mattes.

Eyeshadow Palette $23.20 (was $36)
buy it
tarte blush palette

Image: Tarte.

Tarteist Pro Glow & Blush

With four blushes, one highlighter and one bronzer.

Glow & Blush $28 (was $45)
buy it
lights camera lashes

Image: Tarte.

Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

This vegan mascara lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions.

4-in-1 Mascara $15.20 (was $23)
buy it
sugar rush skin treat

Image: Tarte.

Sugar Rush Skin Treat Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

With a light-medium buildable coverage and natural matte finish.

Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $16 (was $29)
buy it
tarte lip paint

Image: Tarte.

Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

This transfer-proof liquid lipstick (in 25 shades!) would be great under a mask.

Lip Paint $9.60 (was $20)
buy it

banner newsletter beauty july2020 Tartes Summer Sale Includes Fan Faves for Up to 65% Off

 

Tags:
share