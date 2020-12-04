Tarte Dropped A New Mascara That Conditions, Volumizes & Lengthens In One Step

Another day, another mascara launch and I am absolutely not complaining. Whenever I’m out in public, I’m wearing a mask so makeup like lipstick and foundation have taken a backseat to mascara and eyeshadow. I’m doing way less overall—well, pretty much nothing now that Los Angeles is back in a stay-at-home order. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to look nice when I’m in non-stop Zoom meetings or running to Whole Foods. (You never know who you’ll meet in the bread aisle!) This Tarte Sugar Rush Lash Smoothie Mascara review takes all of that into consideration. Because we’re not wearing makeup the same way we did this time last year and this mascara comes at just the right time.

I don’t know about you but I’m looking for hair, makeup and skin products that make me look good but also give my body a chance to get healthier. Because what’s the point of stressing out my skin if no one is getting that close? I want to come out of this quarantine time with stronger, healthier hair and skin. That means hydrated tinted lip balm instead of matte lipstick and all the hair masks I can use.

Well, here comes Tarte’s Sugar Rush line throwing a two-and-one at me at the perfect time. Because its new mascara both conditions and provides the full lashes I crave. Lash Smoothie Mascara promises to volumize and curl, while nourishing lashes with a blend of hemp seed oil, castor oil, coconut, kiwi, avocado and baobab. This last ingredient is a seed sourced from South Africa and known to be packed with nutrients. The company hand-harvested the fruits (essential fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E and F) and cold-pressed the seeds into the oil found in the formula.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, let’s get to how it works. While I admit my lashes are on the longer side, they aren’t very dark and they’re pretty straight. I like mascara that separates them and provides lift.

This one does just that. While it is a more natural look than say, a chunky, glam mascara for a night out, it’s perfect for every day. The unique wand allows you to use one side (with longer bristles) to volumize and curl and the other to separate and define. It layers on really well without clumps. It also feels extremely lightweight. Check out my lashes without even using a curler.

Hours later, I forgot I had mascara on and I rubbed my eyes. (The worst!) To my surprise, it hadn’t flaked at all. While some more “natural” and clean mascaras tend to give me raccoon eyes, this vegan, cruelty-free and ophthalmologist-tested one holds up just like any other—just with better-for-you ingredients.

If you’re dying to try it out, I have some good news. Lash Smoothie doesn’t launch at Ulta or Tarte for a while (TBD on the exact date). But you can grab it early at QVC. It comes in a pair for just $30 with a value of $46. Keep one for yourself and gift one to a makeup-obsessed friend. Tarte is killing it lately with its new launches. Add some more gift-able goods to your cart, below.

Did you read my review on the new Ultra Creamy Shape Tape Concealer? It’s perfect for anyone with dry or aging skin. It comes in this 3-pack with mascara and a sponge—and it’s on sale!

Cover up your roots in between salon visits or use the waterproof formula to fill in your brows. This brand-new kit comes in five natural shades.

Up your mask game with these creamy waterproof liners.