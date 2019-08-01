Tarte’s Newest Highlighter Is Totally Different From All Its Others

While there’s a time and place for glittery, blinding highlighter (and that time is often), sometimes you just want a lit-from-within glow that’s pretty and laid-back. Tarte’s new Skin Gloss Glass Highlighter is just that. It gives you that on-trend wet look that’s not greasy and oily, pretty much wherever you want to put it. The last few runway seasons featured glossy eyes and lips and this will allow you to rock the trend with minimal effort and without a fancy makeup artist on call. Works for me.

You don’t need a brush to apply the Glass Highlighter. Just use your fingers to blend it onto your eyelids, cheeks, lips and collarbones—or wherever you want to glow! The warmth of your hands will allow the product to melt into the skin. The vegan and cruelty-free highlighter will get you all the compliments, especially during the summer when matte makeup can feel a bit too heavy.

There’s only one shade of Skin Gloss Glass Highlighter but the brand promises it looks gorgeous on all skin tones. That’s because it’s sheer and doesn’t have those silver particles like other highlighters. And if you’re looking to boost the glow, just add a powder highlighter right on top. We love Tarte’s Skin Twinkle Lighting Palette ($29 at Tarte) for even more shine.

Need to try Skin Gloss Glass Highlighter, like, right now? It’s exclusive to Tarte’s website and retails for $16.

