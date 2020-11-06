Tarte Just Dropped a Creamy Shape Tape Concealer & It Might Top The OG

There’s a lot to love about the cult-favorite Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer. It’s truly full coverage and blends like a dream. But it’s not perfect, especially for those with dry and/or aging skin that can sometimes see complexion products settle into fine lines. Well, Tarte heard our pleas and is officially rolling out a hydrating version today. As someone with dry skin in their mid-30s, I couldn’t wait to be the first person to do a Tarte Shape Tape Ultra-Creamy Concealer review. Yes, creamy. And it’s totally different from Tarte’s other hydrating concealers. Allow me to explain.

When I hear there’s a new hydrating concealer from any brand, my first thought is that it’s probably medium coverage and won’t last as long as its more long-wearing, matte counterpart. But Tarte found a way to keep the OG Shape Tape‘s full-coverage, waterproof matte finish but add in hydrating properties so it won’t cake or settle into fine lines.

Shape Tape Ultra Creamy has skin care-like ingredients in the formula, including mango, avocado and shea butter to nourish skin, licorice root extract to brighten, hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate to moisturize and smooth, antioxidant-rich prickly pear to plump and raspberry ketone to help improve elasticity. Finally, squalene (vegan, of course) and ginseng help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are 35 shades to choose from with five undertones.

Note: The QVC set is the first run of the new concealer and is in the OG Contour Concealer bottle. There’s a sticker on the bottom of the concealer indicating that it’s the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy instead of the original concealer. When it heads to Ulta, it’ll have new packaging.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I use Shape Tape almost every day and I love it but it can look cakey under my eyes if my skin is feeling more dehydrated or if I didn’t moisturize well enough first. But the coverage is so great for dark circles that it just can’t be beat. Luckily, Tarte wasn’t lying about the new concealer’s benefits. The brand really did keep the full-coverage integrity when it added hydrating ingredients. The finish is pretty much the same, too, but feels lighter and, well, creamier. It glides over my fine lines without settling into them.

I have no makeup on my face except for some brow pencil. I added Ultra Creamy Concealer under one eye (below, left) and blended with a sponge. I didn’t add powder, but I didn’t notice any creasing or fading. I appreciate that it still covered my under-eye circles from watching 24-hour election coverage.

I’ll probably keep using the OG Shape Tape for contouring and the new Ultra-Creamy version for brightening and concealing under my eyes. Dying to try it yourself? The QVC-exclusive concealer is part of a value set that gets you a Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara and the Quickie Blending Sponge for $37.50 (an $85 value!). The individual concealer will ultimately retail for $27 and is coming soon to Tarte’s website and Ulta.

