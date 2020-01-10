Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer Is On Sale for Just One Day This Weekend

While it’s true that Tarte has sales all the time, it’s cult-favorite Shape Tape concealer is often excluded from deals. According to the brand, one sells every 12 seconds so, it’s not that surprising. That’s why there’s now International Shape Tape day. For the second year in a row, Tarte Shape Tape is on sale for just one day—on the 12th, of course. It’s the time to stock up on everyone’s favorite concealer at a 30 percent discount.

There’s a good reason Shape Tape concealer is so popular. The matte, vegan formula is truly full-coverage for brightening and hiding any imperfections. It’s made with plant buffers and licorice root extract so it smoothes skin instead of leaving it cakey. Not only is it included in the sale but the entire Shape Tape fam is. That means the new Shape Tape Glow Wand, too. Check out our review of the glowy new brightener. Shape Tape Moisturizer is also included for hydration pre-makeup.

In addition to the 30 percent off on Tarte’s website, the brand promises up to half off select Shape Tape bundles. Plus, if you’d rather shop in person, Ulta’s doing a free 3-piece gift with purchase when you buy any Shape Tape Concealer Glow Wand. The freebies (worth $30+!) include travel sizes of the Shape Tape Stay Spray Setting Spray, Base Tape Hydrating Primer and Maneater Mascara.

Set your alarm for Sunday so you don’t forget to stock up on your favorites.

