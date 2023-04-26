Tarte Just Launched a ‘Radiant’ Version Of Its Cult-Fave Shape Tape Concealer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two types of concealer people: ones who like a thick, full-coverage look and others who prefer a more hydrating medium coverage for no-makeup makeup days. Tarte officially has them both covered with its launch of Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer. If you’ve used Tarte’s OG Shape Tape (and at this point, who hasn’t?), you know it covers everything. Even the more hydrating Shape Tape Creamy is very full-coverage. That can be a great thing but sometimes you want a lighter, more glowy look. That’s where the new launch comes in.

Shape Tape Radiant has slightly less coverage — a more medium, buildable — for when you really just don’t need a full face beat. It still brightens the under-eye area, reducing the look of dark circles and hyperpigmentation. But there’s zero cake — even if you have dry skin. That’s thanks to the smoothing addition of centella asiatica, vegan collagen, niacinamide and a triple hyaluronic acid blend.

Now, I’m a Shape Tape stan. I have been for more than a decade. But I also almost never wear full-coverage foundation so sometimes it’s too heavy coverage. The new Radiant formula is perfect for me. I still feel like I’m getting the coverage I want but it doesn’t completely mask my natural skin and freckles. I also have fine lines under my eyes and this one glides right over them. I’m on the dryer side so I don’t even use powder and it’s almost totally seamless.

What I’m most impressed with though is the shade range. Tarte has obviously listened to feedback and expanded its range even in terms of undertones. Because it’s not just about the number of shades. There are 10 shades within the Fair-Light category, 10 shades for Light-Medium and a 17 for Tan-Deep tones. The brand really looked at how to brighten the under-eyes of the darkest skin tones and if one of my favorite influencers says they nailed it, I believe it.

Golloria is with Alix Earle and other big TikTokers in Turks and Caicos with Tarte to celebrate the launch. But if you follow Golloria, you know she tells it like it is, no matter what the brand thinks. And I love her for it. Earle is also a big Shape Tape fan, which she says goes all the way back to high school.

Even better, you don’t have to wait to try it. Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer is out now on Tarte’s website.