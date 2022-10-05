We Have a Secret Hack For Saving Big on Tarte’s Iconic Shape Tape Concealer & We’re Finally Telling The World

Scroll To See More Images

Like many others out there, I rarely leave the house without wearing my Shape Tape. It’s the easiest, creamiest concealer to dab on with fingers or a brush, and it actually stays put all day long. Plus, the inclusive collection comes in 32 different shades, making it a fit for anyone looking to try it out. But by now, you probably don’t need me to sing the praises of this concealer to know it’s good. You’re probably just looking to score a deal on the concealer you were already going to buy anyway, and that, my friends, is something I can help you with.

This weekend, you’ll be able to shop without paying for shipping. Then, on Oct. 15, 2022 and lasting until January 31, 2022, new QVC shoppers can use code FREESHIP at checkout for free shipping on their first purchase. Plus, this Shape Tape set, which comes with two concealers, is on sale for $52.48, nearly $10 off of the already discounted QVC price. Stock up now and if you’re a fan, lock it in on auto-delivery. That way, you can secure this savings price for ~the rest of time~. Don’t worry, if you ever need to skip a month (because seriously, Shape Tape lasts forever), you can totally do so. Just go to your QVC account and hit “skip delivery.”

Super-Size Shape Tape Complexion Trio

This Shape Tape trio comes with three pieces so you can get the look you’re after every time you do your makeup. The first order will include a gift bag, so this makes a perfect shipment to share with a friend who’s in need of a pick-me-up. From there, it includes one 0.67 oz Shape Tape Contour Concealer, one Shape Tape Glow Wand concealer and an applicator/blending sponge.

Shape Tape Trio In Tan Deep Sand

If you’re unfamiliar with the variations of Shape Tape, let me break it down for you. Shape Tape Contour concealer is the waterproof concealer made with mango seed butter, shea butter and licorice root extract, among other ingredients, to help smooth out imperfections and blur fine lines and wrinkles. You won’t find any product settling here; just a hydrating blurring effect where you want it on all of your fine lines and discoloration. It provides 16 hours of full coverage and a 12-hour crease-proof formula.

Shape Tape Trio in Fair Beige

The Glow Wand delivers are more hydrating glow (think glazed donut skin). But don’t worry, there’s no glitter or shimmer; just luscious, dewy skin. Since it’s made with diamond powder, it naturally brightens skin without being shimmery. You can wear each product alone, or layer the glow wand over your concealer for an instant eye lift effect. Don’t forget to pick it up now to score free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout!