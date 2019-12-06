I Tried Tarte’s New Shape Tape—Here’s What You Should Know

After working in the beauty industry for a decade, it takes a lot to get me actually excited about a new product. But as a Tarte Shape Tape stan pretty much from the beginning, I was super stoked to hear there’s a new iteration of the classic concealer. It’s called the Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand and it launches today on QVC. If you’re anything like me (and basically all the beauty YouTubers), you don’t just use Shape Tape under your eyes to hide dark circles but also on the high points of your face to lift and illuminate the areas. Now, we all have something new that’ll help make those areas glow even brighter.

Just like Shape Tape Contour Concealer, the new Glow Wand is vegan and cruelty-free, formulated with plant extracts, mango, shea butters and licorice root extract and without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates and sodium laurel sulfate. It’s shaped just like the OG Shape Tape with a doe-foot applicator but has a new, even-better addition: a removable sponge on the other end for easy application.

What I like so much about the Glow Wand is the way it makes the skin look illuminated but not overly highlighted. That’s because it’s made with micro-fine pearl pigments and no glitter or shimmer. It comes in eight shades so all skin tones and get in on the glowy action. I grabbed the hue named Aglow first and my usual concealer shade in 16N. After applying foundation, I dotted concealer under my eyes and used Tarte’s double-ended concealer brush to blend.

You can use the Glow Wand alone without other makeup, on top of concealer, blended with moisturizer or however else you want to add some lightness. I chose to use it on the high points of my face where I would normally dot concealer. I applied bronzer and blush first so I could really see the highlight on top.

I blended it in with the little sponge, which is really convenient to have around. The finished effect is actually better than when I use concealer. As much as I love Shape Tape, sometimes I don’t want full-coverage concealer all over my face. The Glow Wand feels more natural and makes my skin feel hydrated and dewy—not cakey. It’s just a really pretty glow.

I finished the rest of my makeup and was happy to see it worked well with all my other products. I dotted a little more on top and under my eyes to really open them up.

Take it from me: I think you’ll love Tarte’s Shape Tape Glow Wand as much as I do. It’s the perfect addition to the Shape Tape fam and an easy update to your usual makeup routine. It’s available on the QVC website now for $25 and will be available throughout the month until supplies last. Then, it’ll hit Ulta in January. And hey, if you’re near a TV tonight at 10 p.m. EST, QVC will air a really good deal. You’ll be able to shop a Shape Tape Concealer, Glow Wand and Quickie Blending Sponge for just $35. You can’t go wrong with that.

