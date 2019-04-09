7 Drugstore Dupes That Rival Tarte’s Iconic Shape Tape Concealer

Scroll To See More Images

The launch of Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape Concealer nearly broke the Internet during its initial 2016 drop, prompting ULTA to employ a two-per-person limit to keep it in stock. It’s no wonder Tarte Shape Tape dupes are more popular than ever 3 years later. While you can purchase as many units of this holy grail concealer as you’d like, its best-selling stardom is still fully intact with an average of one tube purchased every 12 seconds.

This cult fave ($27) garnered its impressive following and influencer-approved distinction, thanks to a standout formula and unrivaled staying power compared to other prestige concealers. First of all, Tarte was arguably the first brand to introduce the now ubiquitous XL doe foot to the beauty world, spawning a slew of other brands to follow suit with similar packaging. Not only is the jumbo applicator downright fun to apply, but it also works well for concealing in a hurry and covering a larger surface area on the face, whether you’re concealing, highlighting or contouring.

Of course, this YouTuber-approved holy grail concealer is also lauded for its impressive formula and super-star staying power too. Shape Tape arguably transformed what it means for a complexion product to be full coverage. Seriously, it’s almost too full coverage — a little bit goes a very long way. And, unlike other full coverage products on the market, Shape Tape’s lightweight, drier formula locks in place (some people can even skip the setting powder with this one) with a matte and nearly crease-less finish that stays put all day long.

Unlike other matte concealers on the market, Shape Tape’s gives the skin a firm, lifted effect for an instant contoured look and is even infused with shea butter to improve the skin’s elasticity over time. You can use it to conceal the aftermath of last night’s lack of sleep, a PMS-induced breakout or to contour and highlight, making it a rock-star multi-functional product that frankly, merits the lofty price.

However, now that the cloud of hype encircling the concealer has calmed down a bit, drugstore brands are have begun to launch comparable offerings inspired by the O.G. concealer. They’ve all earned the seal of approval with influencers, editors, and customer reviews, but with much lower price points. Here are some of our favorite dupes to the legendary concealer, that in our opinion wear, perform, and last almost identically to it.

e.l.f. Cosmetics 16 Hour Camo Concealer

This full coverage concealer is probably the closest dupe to the Shape Tape – and it’s only $5. It only launched a couple of months ago, and it’s already achieved an impressive fan following, and has already sold out several times with restocking dates TBD in many shades. It’s formulated with the same lightweight matte formula and pigment-rich full coverage finish without looking heavy –even under the eyes.

$5 at Ulta

L’Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer

This recent drugstore drop is another almost-identical dupe, from its extra large doe fit to its formula. Like most of their complexion products in the Infallible line, this matte concealer-contour cream hybrid also lives up to its long-wearing claims – though, because we don’t sleep in our makeup (a beauty no-no), we can’t attest to a 24 hour wear time. It does however hold beautifully for a solid 10-12 hours.

Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer

This beauty guru-approved concealer was the one of the first products touting a nearly identical formula to Shape Tape’s, going viral in the beauty-dupe sphere after its initial launch. Similar to the Shape Tape, Revolution’s concealer is highly pigmented and matte so you can attain full coverage without having to build up a ton of product and avoid the dreaded cakey effect from multiple layers.

$7 at Ulta

Wet n’ Wild Photo Focus Concealer

This selfie-ready, flash photography defier is another decent alternative. While this formula isn’t quite as pigmented as the Shape Tape, it is slightly more malleable so you get a little bit more blending time before it sets down. It’s also lightweight and slightly more emollient so you can build this one up to full coverage with a second layer. Once applied and set, this drugstore concealer looks and wears pretty darn close to the Shape Tape.

Rimmel Stay Matte Concealer

This soft-matte concealer has a slightly creamier texture compared to Shape Tape’s drier formula, so naturally, it’s a winner for concealing undereye discoloration without settling into fine lines or looking dry and crepey. But this budge-proof and shine-controlling concealer still lives up to its long-wearing promises. Once it sets down, this product stays in place the majority of the day and it won’t smear or fade — even through a sweaty spin class.

$5.49 at Walgreens

ColourPop No Filter Matte Concealer

This multi-use concealer is also designed to be used for concealing, contouring, and highlighting with its blendable, yet crease-proof formula. It’s also infused with blurring pigments to help create a filter-like effect on the skin without having to open up your Instagram app. Not only is the soft-focus and high coverage formula a major selling point for this budget-friendly dupe, but we’re also impressed by the expansive shade range. Well done, ColourPop!

$6 at ColourPop

Ulta Beauty Full Coverage Concealer

This underrated full coverage concealer doesn’t get a lot of attention from gurus and editors, but it’s a lesser known gem when it comes to Shape Tape dupes that won’t break the bank. It’s formulated with a liquidy texture that dries down mass and therefore is less prone to creasing and creping. It delivers full coverage, without looking like a mask and wears well throughout the day.

$9 at ULTA

