Tarte’s Creamy New Color Correctors Easily Hide Dark Circles & Breakouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have hyperpigmentation (those pesky dark spots), acne marks, dark circles and the like, sometimes concealer isn’t enough. To really hide imperfections — if you so choose — you need to color correct. That’s where Tarte’s new Shape Tape Color Correctors come in. You’ve got the creamy, ultra-pigmented formula you know and love from Shape Tape, with the shades you need to color-correct any spot. Here’s how you use ’em.

Before you apply your regular concealer, choose the color corrector that’ll work for your imperfection. This is an important step. If you know how to apply concealer, the rest is easy. There’s Pink to brighten dark spots (for all skin tones), Yellow to brighten and neutralize mild redness (all skin tones), Green to neutralize redness, hyperpigmentation and pimples (all skin tones), Peach to neutralize dark under eyes and discoloration (fair-to-medium skin tones), Orange to do the same on medium-to-deep skin tones and Red for the same darkness on deep skin tones.

Tarte also added White as a base or to add to a shade to customize your own and Black to add depth to any color.

Once you’ve got the color (or colors) that’ll work for you, apply a little to your under eye circles or dark spot and let it sit for a minute. Apply your regular concealer on top and you’ll be shocked at how well the area just disappears. And you don’t have to worry about the concealer getting cakey with all the layering. Shape Tape Color Corrector has hyaluronic acid and nourishing shea and mango butters to keep the area well hydrated. Grab yours at QVC now before they launch on Tarte’s website.