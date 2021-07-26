Hurry—Tarte’s Iconic Shape Tape Concealer Is Half Off RN

Since trying new beauty products is basically my job, I rotate through all different skincare and complexion products on the daily. But there are some I keep in my beauty routine because I really can’t live without them. (Dramatic? Maybe.) So, Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer is on sale at the perfect time. And this isn’t just any sale. It’s a whopping 50 percent off but just for today!

I keep going back to Shape Tape because it’s the most full-coverage concealer I’ve tried that doesn’t leave my skin looking dry and cakey. Available in 35 shades, it truly does last all day covering my under-eye circles, blemishes and any dark spots that may pop up. It can even be used to mask tattoos. The vegan, matte formula contains plant butters to smooth and hydrate and licorice root extract to brighten.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Although the Shape Tape blowout technically only lasts 24 hours, we have a feeling it could be extended another day. It’s available to Team Tarte loyalty members but don’t worry if you aren’t one yet—it’s free to sign up. Note: there’s a limit of three concealers per order so everyone gets a chance to shop.

While you’re stocking up, you can also grab 20 percent off the best-selling Maracuja Juicy Lips. It’s part lip balm and part gloss with tons of color payoff. Maracuja Juicy Lips are infused with maracuja oil and 10+ antioxidant-rich superfruits. Oh, and they smell like coconut.

Hurry to Tarte’s website now before your shades sell out. As long as you’re logged into your Tarte account, both deals with show up at checkout.