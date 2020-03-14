Tarte Dropped A Full-Body Shape Tape Aimed At Stretch Marks & Age Spots

Tarte’s Shape Tape Contour Concealer is so popular, it makes sense the brand would want to expand on the franchise. A few months ago, the Glow Wand was released and now, Tarte Shape Tape Waterproof Body Makeup just might be your new favorite. We haven’t gotten a chance to try the new body product yet but so far, it looks really legit. Although we might not all be out and about right now, the body perfector comes just in time for summer temperatures and, ahem, smaller clothes to come.

First, it’s important to note that there’s nothing wrong with stretch marks, age spots or varicose veins. We’re not supposed to have Instagram-filtered legs IRL. But beauty is all about choice and there might be an occasion you want to blur out any skin discoloration on your body. Tarte’s Body Makeup is a vegan, full-coverage formula that’s meant to look and feel just like skin. Afraid you’ll sit down by the pool and leave some leg foundation behind? Tarte promises no transferring onto clothes. (The directions just say you wait a few minutes before getting dressed.) You also get a reusable application mitt for streak-free application.

There are eight inclusive shades available: Fair, Light, Medium, Medium-Tan, Tan, Tan-Deep, Rich and Deep. It seems Medium-Tan and Rich are popular hues because they’re both waitlisted already.

The body makeup formula contains Passiflora (maracuja oil), edulis seed oil, glycerin, and vitamin E for soft-feeling skin. To remove it, you just wash with soap and water.

Tarte Shape Tape Waterproof Body Makeup is launching on QVC first, which works out well for all of us because the company is including the mitt for free. We have concealer for our face so why not our body, too?

