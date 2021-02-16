Tarte’s Shadow Sticks Are Perfect For Any Eye Makeup Novice

While there is a moment for packing brushes and blending brushes and all the gear and gadgets that help you get a full face beat, sometimes you’d rather swipe and go. This is especially true now that so many of us are home and just want to look better for a Zoom meeting or a socially distanced coffee date. Tarte’s Shadow Sticks fix all these problems for you. You just swipe the color on your lid and blend with your finger. You don’t have to have a YouTuber-level of skill to make these work.

You can only grab these two-in-one velvety-smooth shadow sticks at QVC now until mid-April. Shop this trio and you’ll be one of the firsts ever to try these shades. In fact, these are the only shadow sticks from the brand available, outside of the Sugar Rush line. They’re normally $19 each but here you can get three complementary shades for just $35. That’s a serious deal.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When I use a shadow stick, I often literally just swipe one color, blend and go. But I challenged myself to use all three of the colors in one look: Champagne, Bronze and Taupe (as shown above). Can you get a full neutral smokey eye with stick formulas? It turns out, you can.

I started by applying the Taupe shade on the outer half of my lids. I used Champagne for the rest of the lid, taking the sparkling hue right into my inner corners. Then, I just blended them together lightly with my finger to get rid of any harsh lines. You can use an eyeshadow brush to blend but you don’t have to. This is truly the easiest eye makeup.

To add a little more drama, I applied Bronze to my lower lashline. I finished with a few coats of mascara and a little pink gloss.

Not only did the shadow stay put all day (with an eyeshadow primer, of course), but I also got a dozen compliments on my makeup. It totally changed the way I think about stick shadow. It turns out, you don’t need to go the monochromatic, one-shade route with these. (Though, you absolutely can. Bronze over the entire lid would be gorgeous.) You can fake using multiple brushes and formulas and palettes with just three minutes of application.

Anything to make our lives easier these days is a win-win. And I felt more put-together than usual—another major feat during working from home. I can’t wait until Tarte launches more shades. Can I request a rose gold?