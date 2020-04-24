If Shape Tape Isn’t Your Jam, Tarte’s Newest Concealer Is About to Be

There’s a reason Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer is one of the best-selling out there. The full-coverage formula is just that good. But there’s a time for heavy coverage and there’s a time (especially while WFH) for something a bit lighter but still brightening. The new Tarte Sea Hydrocealer Concealer might be just that. It’s for those no-makeup makeup moments, when you want something hydrating and flexible for under your eyes and around any imperfections.

I personally love Shape Tape and use it almost every time I wear makeup. But there are days, especially right now while at home, that I want to look a little put together but not made-up. I also have dry skin, especially around my eyes, and like to give my skin a break once in a while. I had high expectations for Hydrocealer Concealer and let me tell you, it delivered. To test it out, I applied my usual daytime moisturizer and sunscreen and filled-in my brows a little.

I used the doe-foot wand of Hydrocealer Concealer to apply the formula under my eyes, down my nose and in the middle of my forehead for brightness. I blended it in with the new Hydrocealer Sponge, dampened.

My initial impressions are that it’s a more medium-coverage, hydrating version of Shape Tape. There’s still coverage but it moves with your skin more. That’s probably thanks to what Tarte calls “hydroflex technology,” with marine plants, caffeine and niacinamide. What I like most about the formula is how buildable it is without caking. And it looks natural on my skin even when I skip foundation. I added mascara and I was ready for my Zoom meeting (after I got dressed).

There are 30 waterproof shades and the formula is flexible enough for each shade to work on a few skin tones.

Sea Hydrocealer Concealer launches on Tarte’s website and at Sephora in mid-May, but you can grab it early now on QVC. It’s a better deal there, too; Get a free Hydrocealer Sponge with each concealer.

