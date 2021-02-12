StyleCaster
The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

Elizabeth Denton
The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better
Photo: Tarte; Design: Cierra Miller/StyleCaster.

When a big shopping holiday rolls around, like President’s Day, it can be hard to figure out what you actually need vs what you want just because it’s discounted. Like, do you need a puffer if you live in LA? Or another coffee machine when you usually go to Starbucks? But Tarte’s sale is different. These are the products you’re likely to buy anyway so it’s a great time to stock up on foundation, concealer, blush, skincare and more.

From now until February 25, take 20 percent off the QVC price of Tarte goodies. It’s basically like a sale-on-sale because the QVC price is always less than retail or part of a great value set. Plus, you can pay off your purchase in installments as part of the “Easy Pay” system, which makes this sale a no-brainer. The entire Shape Tape family is included in this event, which doesn’t always happen. We’re calling concealer, foundation, setting spray, powder and more from the iconic line.

No idea where to start? Shop some of our favorites below—until they sell out.

tarte Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe and Brush

Not only do you get three clay blushes and a perfect brush, but if you purchased each separately it would be $67!

Cheek Wardrobe and Brush $28 (was $35)
tarte Foundcealer Multi Tasking Foundation with Brush The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

Foundcealer Multi-Tasking Foundation with Brush

This medium coverage foundation has a radiant finish—in 30 shades.

Foundation with Brush $31.20 (was $39)
tarte maracuja oil

Image: Tarte.

100% Pure Cold Pressed Maracuja Oil

This iconic oil contains essential fatty acids and vitamin C to hydrate and brighten the face.

Maracuja Oil $37.60 (was $47)
tarte Party Mascara and Liner Set The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

Party Mascara and Liner Set

A smokey eye has never been easier with Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara and Double Take Eyeliner (a gel and liquid!).

Mascara and Liner Set $27.20 (was $34)
shape tape glow wand

Tarte.

 

Shape Tape Glow Wand

Look like you slept a full eight hours with this liquid brightener available in seven shades.

Glow Wand $21.60 (was $27)
tarte shape tape concealer

Tarte.

Shape Tape Contour Concealer

The iconic, full-coverage concealer rarely goes on sale, so stock up on your concealer, highlight and contour shades while you can.

Contour Concealer $21.60 (was $27)
tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint

These hydrating matte lip tints—in five natural shades—are great for under a face mask.

Matte Tint $19.20 (was $24)
