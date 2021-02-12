The Entire Tarte Shape Tape Lineup Is On Sale Now & Your Skin Will Never Look Better

When a big shopping holiday rolls around, like President’s Day, it can be hard to figure out what you actually need vs what you want just because it’s discounted. Like, do you need a puffer if you live in LA? Or another coffee machine when you usually go to Starbucks? But Tarte’s sale is different. These are the products you’re likely to buy anyway so it’s a great time to stock up on foundation, concealer, blush, skincare and more.

From now until February 25, take 20 percent off the QVC price of Tarte goodies. It’s basically like a sale-on-sale because the QVC price is always less than retail or part of a great value set. Plus, you can pay off your purchase in installments as part of the “Easy Pay” system, which makes this sale a no-brainer. The entire Shape Tape family is included in this event, which doesn’t always happen. We’re calling concealer, foundation, setting spray, powder and more from the iconic line.

No idea where to start? Shop some of our favorites below—until they sell out.

Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe and Brush

Not only do you get three clay blushes and a perfect brush, but if you purchased each separately it would be $67!

Foundcealer Multi-Tasking Foundation with Brush

This medium coverage foundation has a radiant finish—in 30 shades.

100% Pure Cold Pressed Maracuja Oil

This iconic oil contains essential fatty acids and vitamin C to hydrate and brighten the face.

Party Mascara and Liner Set

A smokey eye has never been easier with Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara and Double Take Eyeliner (a gel and liquid!).

Shape Tape Glow Wand

Look like you slept a full eight hours with this liquid brightener available in seven shades.

Shape Tape Contour Concealer

The iconic, full-coverage concealer rarely goes on sale, so stock up on your concealer, highlight and contour shades while you can.

Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint

These hydrating matte lip tints—in five natural shades—are great for under a face mask.