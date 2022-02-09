Tarte Launched the ‘Yoga Pants of Concealer’ You Can Literally Sweat In Without Creases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the concealer launches that have popped up over the years, it’s hard to believe I continue to reach for Tarte’s Shape Tape. I can’t help it! I’ve switched to the brand’s Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer as a better option for my dry skin, but I still love them both. They brighten and cover dark circles like nothing else. So when I learned there was a new Tarte concealer, I knew I had to try it. The Power Flex Concealer promises to be the “yoga pants of concealer,” more flexible and comfortable than others from the brand. Does it live up to its promise? I put it to the test.

Power Flex Concealer features Tarte’s “HydroFlex” technology for 16-hour long-wear that feels lightweight and well, like skin. It brightens the appearance of dark under-eye circles while leaving fine lines looking and feeling more hydrated. That’s thanks to an antioxidant blend (vitamin E, niacinamide, white tea, citrus extract, sea daffodil and marine plants), as well as while hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid. It’s vegan, waterproof and sweat-proof and promises to never crease – even in the hot sun.

I grabbed my usual Shape Tape shade, 20N (there are 35), and went to work, applying a few swipes under my eyes and blending it in with Tarte’s SEA Power Flexer brush. You don’t need the brush but it’s great and you get it free at QVC right now with a concealer purchase. So, why not?!

The first thing I noticed was that this wasn’t my shade. Maybe I’m more pale right now but I found myself wanting a shade lighter for my under-eye area. Another thing I noticed was how much more lightweight Power Flex was than my fave Shape Tape but still with the coverage I want. I applied it to one side to see the difference and was really impressed.

What I like so much about Power Flex is that because the formula is more flexible, I wore it without foundation and it blended out nicely. I only wear Shape Tape with foundation because it’s a little too heavy-looking without. I chose to skip both primer and under-eye setting powder to see how well Power Flex stands up. I blew dry my hair (which always makes me sweaty) and headed to a dinner.

After a cocktail, delicious pasta and a few canceled Ubers, I heading home about six hours later. I checked myself out in the mirror and I still looked pretty good! My concealer held up and didn’t crease like crazy. Those who love a natural-matte finish will be big fans.

I won’t be giving up Shape Tape any time soon but Power Flex will be making an appearance in my routine on days I want more of a no-makeup-makeup vibe. If you want to try it, I recommend grabbing from QVC now before it heads to the other retailers to get that free brush.