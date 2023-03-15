Tarte Just Came Out With Its Own Facial Tanning Drops So I Had To Try Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you know Tarte hawks some really good self-tanner? It’s something I’ve recently learned many don’t know exists. But Tarte stans know all about the body bronzers and overnight self-tanners and have been waiting for something made specifically for the face. And now it’s here! Tarte Park Ave Princess Tanning Drops are the overnight gradual self-tanning drops you’ve been waiting for. Yes, I say “drops” for a reason. I’m loving the way this trending formula is so easy to use with your usual skincare routine.

I have to admit, self-tanner stresses me out a little. I don’t have time to stand around my apartment naked waiting for it to dry and worrying about what areas I missed. I prefer a gradual self-tanner that creates a subtle glow over time. This one is perfect for that. To test it, I followed the directions and added five drops to my moisturizer (FWIW, I used the Rhode Barrier Cream) and applied it evenly to my face and neck. The light coconut scent took my mind right to a beach vacation.

The recommendation is 2-5 drops for a hint of glow and 6-10 drops for more bronze. Because I’m fair, I started slowly on the first night. By the second night, I decided to really go for it and use six drops for a bit more color.

It turns out, I really had nothing to be afraid of. It dried really fast and there was no transfer on my silk pillowcase (phew!). I really like the glow it gave my skin, like I have a skin tint on but I’m definitely not wearing any makeup. Something to keep in mind: for the best results, skip using your exfoliating skincare products, like retinol, or you’ll just keep removing the tan and applying it again. That’s OK! But if you want it to build up to a bronze color, stick to hydration on your face.

The formula also didn’t irritate my sensitive skin, something I was worried about. It contains skincare ingredients such as soothing algae, hydrating glycerin, moisturizing castor oil and healing aloe leaf extract. If you want to get your hands on this new launch, you’re in luck.

Tarte’s Park Ave Princess Tanning Drops are available now on QVC as a duo for the same price one bottle will be when it launches on Tarte’s website. Yes, that means you get a full bottle for free.