Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Gloss Gives Fuller-Looking Lips in Minutes—& It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With the arrival of warm weather, it makes sense that heavy matte lipsticks are being traded for nourishing, glossy formulas that leave lips looking and feeling juicy. Tarte—the staple brand that has been living rent-free in our makeup bags since 1999—has the perfect swap option. Meet the pigmented gloss-balm hybrid, the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, that’s been taking over everyone’s TikTok FYP’s and is down to just $12 today only.

It’s no secret that we love a good multi-tasking moment, and this lip gloss definitely works overtime. The pain-free, plumping formula is packed with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and over ten antioxidant superfruit oils that impart hydration and shine onto dry lips. Within minutes, TikToker @marjmaroket noticed a difference in the appearance of her lips. “Look how juicy and plump my lips look,” she says, “There’s a minty-plumping sensation, but it doesn’t hurt at all.”

Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss

Even shoppers are fans of the non-retractable click pen tube and flat tip design that makes application easy, saying, “You only need to pump the product up a little bit for the right amount.” Plus, despite its super glossy finish, the product is the complete opposite of sticky.

While some glosses fail to provide a rich color payoff, Meredith Duxbury says in a TikTok review that it’s “the most full-coverage lip gloss” she’s ever used. Mikayla Nogueira echoed Duxbury’s opinion in a separate TikTok, saying, “It is very high coverage” while applying one swipe to her lips. “This looks f*****g bomb.”

Both Duxbury and Nogueira fell in love with the light nude shade, White Peach, but there are seven additional shades to choose from in the line, including Cherry Blossom, Mixed Berries, Honeysuckle, Peachy Beige, Poppy, Primrose, and Tulip. Since they are only $12 each today, why not stock up on all?

Since going viral, retailers have been having a hard time keeping Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss in stock. Luckily, Ulta Beauty has all of the shades available, though there’s no telling for how long while they are wildly marked down today. This is a run, don’t walk type of sitch.