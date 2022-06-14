Tarte Just Expanded on the Ultra-Viral Maracuja Juicy Lipstick With New Shades & Finishes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I can’t remember a lipstick that went quite as viral as Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm. TikTokers went crazy for the pigmented, glossy formula and sold out the most popular shades right away. Tarte followed it up with a plumping version, Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, and that went just as viral. No doubt this next iteration, Maracuja Juicy Lipstick, is going to be crazy popular. The hydrating balm-meets-lipstick formula just can’t be beat.

We told you how shocked customers and TikTokers were by truly how good the Maracuja Juicy Lip products are. “This is the most full-coverage lip gloss I’ve ever used in my entire life,” Meredith Duxbury said in her TikTok review. Mikayla Nogueira also tried it and became obsessed with the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump formula. “It is very high coverage,” she said applying one swipe to her lips. “This looks f****** bomb.”

The new launch, Maracuja Juicy Lipstick, is less glossy but just as pigmented and hydrating with a pretty satin finish. To get your hands on the new formula early, shop this trio that has a whopping $63 value. That’s a $26 savings! You can choose from Desert Nudes shades (Buffed Pink, Rose and Orchid) and Summer Roses (Hibiscus, Pink Passion and Watermelon). All the shades are incredibly wearable on all skin tones. Of course, you can grab a single shade, too.

As if a new Maracuja lippie wasn’t enough, Tarte also rolled out a highlighter version, as well as a new blurring powder and smoothing primer. Shop them all, below!

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Pen

Just like Maracuja Juicy Lip products, the new Maracuja Juicy Glow Pen contains skin-smoothing botanicals. That makes this highlighter lightweight and creamy with a satin-glow finish. Apply any of the six shades to the high points of the face and even to the middle of the lips for an all-over glow.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blurring Powder Foundation w/ Brush

Tarte fans know the Amazonian Clay formula is the best there is. This new foundation has a lightweight, buildable formula with an imperfection-blurring finish.

Tarte Face Tape Smoothing Primer

Keep your foundation on all day with this 3-in-1 smoothing, pore-blurring primer.